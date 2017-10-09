Former TMX Pipeline Engineer and Secwepemc Hereditary Chief Arrested at TMX Thompson River Drill Site

Five members of the Secwepemc Nation Sacred Fire site were arrested today as TMX Pipeline corporation prepares to pull pipeline through the drill site under the Thompson River. Those arrested include our Secwepemc Hereditary Chief and Elder, his daughter, a former TMX pipeline engineer and two other Secwepemc women.

All those present today at our sacred fire and at the TMX Pipeline drill site were present in ceremony under the jurisdiction of Secwepemc Law and under the authority of Secwepemc Hereditary leadership, Elders Councils, Sacred Woman’s Fire Coucil, and the Secwepemc.