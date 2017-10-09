The Media Co-op

Former TMX Pipeline Engineer and Secwepemc Hereditary Chief Arrested at TMX Thompson River Drill Site

All those present the sacred fire and at the TMX Pipeline drill site were present in ceremony under the jurisdiction of Secwepemc Law and under the authority of Secwepemc Hereditary leadership, Elders Councils, Sacred Woman's Fire Coucil, and the Secwepemc

by We the Secwepemc: Virtual Unity Camp to stop Transmountain Pipeline

by We the Secwepemc: Virtual Unity Camp to stop Transmountain Pipeline

October 15, 2020
 
Five members of the Secwepemc Nation Sacred Fire site were arrested today as TMX Pipeline corporation prepares to pull pipeline through the drill site under the Thompson River. Those arrested include our Secwepemc Hereditary Chief and Elder, his daughter, a former TMX pipeline engineer and two other Secwepemc women.
 
All those present today at our sacred fire and at the TMX Pipeline drill site were present in ceremony under the jurisdiction of Secwepemc Law and under the authority of Secwepemc Hereditary leadership, Elders Councils, Sacred Woman’s Fire Coucil, and the Secwepemc.
Among those arrested include Hereditary Chief Segwses, Loralie Dick, April Thomas, Billie Pierre, and ex-TMX engineer, Romilly Cavanaugh.
 
Along with the direct action today, the Secwepemc delivered a Cease and Desist letter to TMX Pipeline corporation for the second time. The Secwepemc people did so under the direction of the Elder’s Council stating the land has never been ceded or surrendered and no consent has ever been given for the colonial government or the Trans Mountain Pipeline to enact the violent authority and jurisdiction they claim on Secwepemculecw.
 
We stand for clean water, wild salmon and for our future generations. Secwepemculecw wel me7 yews, well me7 yews.
 
For further details please contact:
Miranda Dick, Secwepemc Sacred Woman’s Fire Council
236-586-5182
sacredwater78@gmail.com
403-999-9220

 


