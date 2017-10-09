Implementation of Indigenous Inherent Right and Negotiation of Self-Government – document from 1997

by Russ Diabo

This is a federal presentation from the former Department of Indian Affairs and Northern Development on the Implementation of the Inherent Right and Negotiation of Self-Government, circa 1997.

The 1995 ‘Inherent Right’ to Self-Government Policy remains the main policy for federal negotiations with First Nations, Inuit and Metis, and is the foundation of all post-1995 federal legislation directed at Indigenous Peoples, including the recent Indigenous Languages Act and the Indigenous Child & Family Act. The Self-Government Policy provides for the conversion of Indian Act Bands into Municipal type governments.

Cick on the file attachement below to see the slides of the Department of Indian Affairs and Northern Development presentation.