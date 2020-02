by Russ Diabo

Prepared under the direction of AFN National Chief Ovide Mercredi in 1996, while I was AFN Indian Act Amendments Coordinator. Written by Peter Di Gangi and edited by me. It was written for Chiefs, Councils, Advisors and Peoples, but it is a good primer for anyone who wants to know about the Indian Act, which is still in force today for the majority of Indian Bands and Band Councils across Canada.

Click the file below to see the report.