Public Statement from blockader of TMX construction in unceded Nlaka'pamux Territory

by Red Deer

My name is Red Deer and I'm from the Nlaka'pamux nation and I'm a part of the Nlaka'pamux Grassroots. Our objective is to work together to protect our territory from environmentally devastating projects. Yesterday, for five hours, I protected a rich, healthy, biodiverse forest from being logged, on unceded Nlaka'pamux Territory. This logging is for the Trans Mountain Expansion(TMX), a project which I know a large number of my people are against but feel that it's hopeless to stand up against.

I have two messages. One, I was detained temporarily and released without any charges. A colleague did distribute a letter to start raising funds for my legal defense, in preparation for my possible arrest. Since I don't need that sort of support, I encourage people to either give to Nlaka'pamux Grassroots or to make donations to the legal defense fund of a Secwepemc Mother who is facing civil charges for being in the way of TMX's attempted drilling of the Thompson River [link below]. She is forced to appear in Vancouver court on October 5th, 2020 at 9:30 am. Secwepemc Say No to TMX has successfully stopped TMX's plan to drill under the Thompson River this year. This is a high achievement, and our traditional allies in the group Secwepemc Say No to TMX deserve acknowledgment and financial legal support.

My other message is to Nlaka'pamux people. We can stop this pipeline and protect our Sacred Mountains. Last summer, there was Elder's Sacred Fire in the Coquihalla Mountains, this was lit by and Nlaka'pamux Elder, and during those four days, Nlaka'pamux Elders and others visited. These prayers were made to our Ancestors to guide and protect those of us that are willing to protect that area from the pipeline. Who cares what band voted yes or no, or what a supreme court decides about our territory? Our connection and our responsibility to our land, to our plant and animal relatives, to our air and water, outweighs everything else. It's time we open our eyes and hearts to this truth, and take action.

I expand this message to include every like-minded out there. The pipeline route is lengthy and a lot can be done to protect Mother Earth.

All My Relations,

Red Deer

Secwepemc Say No TMX Pipeline

Legal Defense Fund

https://ca.gofundme.com/f/secwepemc-say-no-tmx-pipeline

Black Snake Killas Concert Tour

Fundraiser for Nlaka'pamux Grassroots and Secwepemc Say No TMX

https://actionnetwork.org/events/black-snake-killas-concert-tour-back-to-the-land