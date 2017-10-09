by Algonquin AAMP

This is a collection of statements and media assembled to honour the late Wolf Lake Algonquin Chief Harry St. Denis, who passed away suddenly this past Thursday November 15.

It was sent by email over the Algonquin Anishinaabeg Aki Media Project newsletter list:

https://lists.riseup.net/www/subscribe/algonquinaamp

Remembering Chief Harry St. Denis, 1957-2018

Chief Harry St. Denis: Statement from his family on his passing

"On Thursday Nov. 15, 2018 at 7:30 a.m. at age 61 our beloved father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle, warrior and Chief passed away due to a heart attack. Harry was born on Jan. 15, 1957.

Harry was one of the longest serving Chiefs within the Algonquin Nation in contemporary times. He served as Chief of Wolf Lake First Nation for more than 30 years. ..."

Read the full statement at:

http://www.windspeaker.com/news/windspeaker-news/chief-harry-st-denis-statement-from-his-family-on-his-passing

Condolences to the family and photos of Harry can be sent to forestry@wolflakefirstnation.com

In lieu of contributions please make donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation Canada

Wake: Monday Nov. 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Eagle Dome, Kebaowek Reserve

Funeral Services: Tuesday Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Eagle Dome, Kebaowek Reserve

Funeral home notice (bilingue):

https://www.maisonrobertetfils.com/index.php?option=com_mtree&task=viewlink&link_id=1104&Itemid=52



From the Algonquin Nation Tribal Council:

"The members of the Algonquin nation, and many other people and organizations across Canada, are marking the loss of Harry St. Denis, Chief of the Algonquins of Wolf Lake, who passed away suddenly on November 15, 2018 at the age of 61. Chief St. Denis was a long-time advocate for Aboriginal title and rights, on behalf of his community, the Algonquin nation, and at the national level. ..."

Read the full statement at: http://www.algonquinnation.ca/?p=533

Statements of condolence from AFN, AFNQL, and UBCIC:

https://www.afn.ca/2018/11/16/afn-national-chief-offers-condolences-to-wolf-lake-first-nation-and-the-family-of-chief-harry-st-denis-on-his-passing

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/the-afnql-mourns-the-passing-of-algonquin-chief-harry-st-denis-700753721.html

https://www.ubcic.bc.ca/ubcic_statement_chief_harry_st_denis

Radio-Canada: "Témoignages de sympathie après la mort subite du chef de Wolf Lake, Harry St-Denis"

https://ici.radio-canada.ca/nouvelle/1136309/temoignages-mort-wolf-lake-harry-st-denis

VIDEO: In Memory of Chief Harry St. Denis (1957-2018)

Harry St. Denis was Chief of the Algonquins of Wolf Lake First Nation, 1987-2018

(18min) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IjC3qDRkHFQ

-- Other recent media --

WRITTEN:

* Ottawa Citizen op-ed by Harry St Denis, August 2016

https://ottawacitizen.com/opinion/columnists/st-denis-our-demands-for-chaudiere-falls

* CBC November 2016: "Quebec Algonquins meet with NCC in fight against Zibi"

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/algonquins-zibi-ncc-meeting-1.3858382

PRESENTATION slides:

* "First Nations Forests and Ecosystem Services" NAFA 2018

http://www.nafaforestry.org/pdf/2018/Chief%20Harry%20St-Denis%20Presentation.pdf

AUDIO:

* INAN committee October 2017 (30min) part of larger post:

https://equitableeducation.ca/2018/multimedia-akikpautik-akikodjiwan

* Interview on CKCU (CarletonU) radio, February 2015 (17min)

http://ottawa.mediacoop.ca/audio/algonquin-chief-harry-st-denis-chaudiere-islands-s/36102

VIDEO:

* Short video from INAN Committee audio (2min):

https://youtu.be/jtt5GfAaVJk

https://www.facebook.com/EquitableEducation/videos/1977018652392974

* Speech at AFN, summer 2016 (9min):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uj8Zvv5Giyc

https://www.facebook.com/ipsmo/videos/1392952614054992/

Newly posted PHOTOS from 1997, April 17 National Day of Action:

(The riseup links are for non-Facebook access and are temporary, <1week)

Photos credit: Russell Diabo

* Marching - with Art Manuel

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10155525061772003&set=a.152830612002

https://share.riseup.net/#ELniXDxFpL6xdNyU--V0kA

* Speaking on Parliament Hill

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10155524812887003&set=a.152830612002

https://share.riseup.net/#9fi0TOKeE0ko-lUGFnyGQg

* On Parliament Hill with other Algonquin chiefs L-R: Harry Wawatie (Barriere Lake), Carol McBride (Timiskaming), Robert Whiteduck (Pikwakanagan)

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10155524863192003&set=a.152830612002

https://share.riseup.net/#-cA7f54OQhdHLSttMc7ZAg

