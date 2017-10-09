The Media Co-op

Local Independent News

The network: Media Co-op The Dominion Halifax Vancouver Montreal Toronto
More independent news:
Do you want free independent news delivered weekly? sign up now
Can you support independent journalists with $5? donate today!
HomeGroupsMedia Analysis
ShareTweetEmail
Reviewed by Media Co-op editors. copyeditedfact checked [?]

Saskatchewan Party Chooses Scott Moe As New Premier

Party Leadership Race End

by Daniel Johnson

Scott Moe Official Campaign Photo
Scott Moe Official Campaign Photo

In a tight leadership race, Scott Moe (Rosthern-Shellbrook MLA) won out over Alanna Koch (former deputy minister to the premier) on the 4th and final ballot, with other candidates Ken Cheveldayoff (Saskatoon Willowgrove MLA), Tina Beaudry-Mellor (MLA for Regina University), and Gordon Wyant (MLA for Saskatoon Northwest) eliminated earlier in the evening. 

This is disappointing for environmental advocates. As Brad Wall's Minister For The Environment, Scott Moe's record on environmental issues is best exemplified by his aggressive campaign against the federal carbon tax. 

He spoke at length on the issue on June 16,2017 when he was the keynote speaker at the Noon Luncheon for the Saskatchewan Oilpatch Awards ceremony, which was part of the Saskatchewan Oil and Gas Show, an annual get-together for oil industry insiders, lobbyists and their political allies, of which Scott Moe is now front and center. 

In his address he promised, “We will do everything in our power to mitigate the impact of this carbon tax on Saskatchewan jobs, Saskatchewan families and Saskatchewan communities. If this means we end up in court to fight this tax, so be it.” 

Less disappointed is RightNow, a Saskatchewan Pro-Life organization, who had Scott Moe listed as their second choice in the leadership campaign next to Ken Cheveldayoff on their Leadership Race page.


Add a comment
ShareTweetEmail
Socialize:
Want more grassroots coverage?
Join the Media Co-op today.
Topics: GovernanceHealthHousingIdeasIndigenousLabourMedia

Creative Commons license icon

About the poster

Trusted by 0 other users.
Has posted 181 times.
View Daniel Johnson's profile »

Recent Posts:

picture of Daniel Johnson

Daniel Johnson (Daniel Johnson)
Regina Sask
Member since August 2013

About:


207 words

Join the media co-op today
Things the Media Co-op does: Support
Things the Media Co-op does: Report
Things the Media Co-op does: Network
Things the Media Co-op does: Educate
Things the Media Co-op does: Discover
Things the Media Co-op does: Cooperate
Things the Media Co-op does: Build
Things the Media Co-op does: Amplify

User login

Round Table Discussions

Beyond Stop Harper
Advertisement

Languages


Google+
Subscribe to the Dominion $25/year

The Media Co-op's flagship publication features in-depth reporting, original art, and the best grassroots news from across Canada and beyond. Sign up now!