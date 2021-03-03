The Media Co-op

Local Independent News

The network: Media Co-op The Dominion Halifax Vancouver Montreal Toronto
More independent news:
Do you want free independent news delivered weekly? sign up now
Can you support independent journalists with $5? donate today!
Home
ShareTweetEmail
Reviewed by Media Co-op editors. copyeditedfact checked [?]

Three Trans Mountain Pipeline Workers Violating COVID Safety Measures. Again.

Just weeks after Trans Mountain restarted construction after shutting down to strengthen safety on worksites, three workers are photographed with their masks off

by Billie Pierre

Three workers on the TMX pipeline route, standing close and not wearing masks, photographed March 3, 2021. Photo: Mike Galliford
Three workers on the TMX pipeline route, standing close and not wearing masks, photographed March 3, 2021. Photo: Mike Galliford

Unceded Territory of theSkwxwú7mesh (Squamish), and səl̓ílwətaʔɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations in So-called Burnaby BC

By North Road, close to where the original Homes Creek tree-sit was located, three TMX workers were photographed with their masks off. They were standing closely and talking. Mike Galliford shares what he photographed. “I took the photo around 1:50pm today. They're going without masks after TMX construction re-opened after two months to review safety protocols over dangerous work conditions and TMX workers testing positive for COVID”. 

On December 17, 2020, Trans Mountain shut their operations after a TMX worker was seriously injured at the Burnaby Terminal site on December 15,2020. In October, another TMX worker was killed after being struck by a piece of equipment in Edmonton on the job site. 

As of late December 28, 2020, 91 TMX workers had tested positive for COVID. TMX resumed operations on February 8, 2021.

Burnaby mother and member of BROKE (Burnaby Residents Opposing Kinder Morgan Expansion), Sara Ross says “I spoke to the Canadian Energy Regulator and The City of Burnaby about this. Both places told me there are no mask requirements for outside. They also suggested reporting directly to the company which is useless!”

Media Coop did contact Trans Mountain and they did not immediately respond with comment.

 

 

*An earlier version of this article incorrectly quoted Sara Ross as saying she had contacted the City of Vancouver, when in fact she said she contacted the Canadian Energy Regulator. We regret the error.


Add a comment
ShareTweetEmail
Socialize:
Want more grassroots coverage?
Join the Media Co-op today.
Topics: HealthLabour
Tags: TMXTMX workplace safetyTrans Mountain Pipeline Expansion

Creative Commons license icon Creative Commons license icon

About the poster

Trusted by 4 other users.
Has posted 19 times.
View Billie's profile »

Recent Posts:

picture of Billie

Billie (Jocelyn Billie Pierre)
Vancouver BC
Member since June 2016

About:


241 words


Google+
Subscribe to the Dominion $25/year

The Media Co-op's flagship publication features in-depth reporting, original art, and the best grassroots news from across Canada and beyond. Sign up now!