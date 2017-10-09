The Media Co-op

The Trudeau government’s National Termination Framework and the Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement (ANGA)

by Russ Diabo

The Trudeau government’s National Termination Framework and the Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement (ANGA)

I have been asked by a number of my Anishinabe friends to provide information on the federal self-government policy and the Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement (ANGA). So I have arranged for the following documents to be shared on this site.

These documents are important for all First Nation Peoples to understand, particularly the Anishinabek Citizens who are from a band scheduled to hold a referendum on whether or not to adopt the Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement (ANGA) and related Anishinabek Fiscal Agreement. Both of these “agreements” with the government of Canada are part of the Trudeau government’s National Termination Framework using the umbrella policies on “Self-Government” and Self-government Fiscal Policy”, which includes “Own Source Revenue” meaning taxation being calculated into the federal funding formula so that federal transfer payments can be reduced to take account of “Own Source Revenue” raised by First Nations.

Brock Pitiwanakwat has written a document “The Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement: A Pre-Ratification Review” attached here for your information.

Also provided for your information are the following documents:

  1. Federal Self-Government Policy.
  2. Collaborative Self-Government Fiscal Policy.
  3. Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement.
  4. Anishinabek Nation Fiscal Agreement.
  5. Letter from First Nations Land Management Act – Lands Advisory Board to Union of Ontario Indians Member Bands who are under the First Nations Lands Management Act and potentially coming under the ANGA.

These are the Union of Ontario Indian Member Communities whose Chief & Council have sent a Band Council Resolution to the UOI confirming participation in the upcoming Ratification Vote on the Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement and the Anishinabek Nation Fiscal Agreement: https://www.governancevote.ca/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/bcrstodate27AldervilleNov27-scaled.png

We will post further analysis of the ANGA at this site when it becomes available.

Migwetch-Thank You,

Russ Diabo

 

 

287 words

