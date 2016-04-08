UN Announces Famine In South Sudan

A United Nations press release on February 20, 2017 officially declared a famine in parts of South Sudan , with over 100,000 people facing immediate starvation and another 1 million people classified as being on the brink of famine. From the report:

“Famine has become a tragic reality in parts of South Sudan and our worst fears have been realised,” said Serge Tissot, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Representative in South Sudan, in a news release issued jointly with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP). “Many families have exhausted every means they have to survive,” he stated, explaining that these people are predominantly farmers who have lost their livestock, even their farming tools. Famine is currently affecting parts of Unity State in the northern-central part of the country. A formal famine declaration means people have already started dying of hunger."

For people who have been following recent events in 'the world's newest country', which came into existence following a long and brutal civil war that tapered off following a referendum in 2011 , this isn't new. But the acknowledgement of how bad the situation has gotten is a welcome change from the UN's largely piecemeal response to the ongoing crisis.

The resulting government has been on shaky ground ever since, reacting strongly to criticisms , even from longtime supporters concerned that the government is acting in a non-democratic manner.

Since the separation, western business interests have aggressively manoeuvred for control over South Sudan's resources, especially it's most fertile agricultural areas in the centre of the country.

Those fertile agricultural areas aren't being affected by the problems causing the 'famine' in the northern parts of the country; the problem is that they have been used for export crops, including to grow coffee for the Nestle subsidiary Nespresso

Citing conflict in the region, Nespresso announced on October 4, 2016, it had temporarily suspended operations in the country. However, a release three days later, dated October 7, 2016 , appears to indicate that operations in South Sudan were continuing. It is currently difficult to determine whether Nespresso's activities are continuing in the region, though it is clear they are trying to turn the area into a booming export region.

The benefits of the South Sudan agricultural 'boom' have been lost to the South Sudanese for the most part; even the coffee growers themselves can barely subsist because of food costs associated with imports.

The drought is mostly in areas in the north that are largely marginal for agriculture to begin with, while there are still crops growing for export.