Why the Federal UNDRIP Bill C-15 Needs to be Stopped! (Russ Diabo PowerPoint Slides)

Click the file in the "File Attachments" section below for is a presentation by Russ Diabo on the subject: Why the Federal UNDRIP Bill C-15 Needs to be Stopped!
It was presented to the University of Windsor Law Program on February 17, 2021.
