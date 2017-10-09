The Media Co-op

#RememberJan29 - 2018-01-26 - AW@L Radio

An interview with #RememberJan29 project co-creator Aliya Pabani on creating space for remembering the Grand Mosque massacre in Quebec City a year after the horrific incident.

by AW@L Radio

#RememberJan29 - 2018-01-26 - AW@L Radio

Listen to podcast: AW@L Radio - 2018-01-26 - #RememberJan29

On January 29th 2017, a young white man with a gun entered a mosque in Quebec City and killed 6 Muslim men, injuring 19 others, 5 of them severely. This was the first time Muslims had been killed inside a mosque in North America and while news cycles focused mainly on the suspected mental health of the shooter, before the story quickly disappeared from public discourse, the rise of Islamophobic actions continues to escalate today.

Ahead of the one year anniversary of this horrific shooting, multidisciplinary artist and podcast host Aliya Pabani joined forces with activist and writer Syed Hussan to create the RememberJan29 project, an interactive social media project which is asking people in Canada to share where they were when they first heard about the 2017 Quebec Mosque shooting. To take part in the project go to RememberJan29.com, on twitter with #RememberJan29 and the @rememberjan29 account, also check out the facebook page #RememberJan29: Quebec Mosque Massacre.

Today we are speaking with Aliya Pabani, a co-creator of the RememberJan29.com project.

For more information on the RememberJan29 project, visit: https://RememberJan29.com 

To support the "United with Aymen Derbali - Quebec Mosque Shooting Hero" campaign visit: 

https://www.launchgood.com/project/united_with_aymen_derbali__tous_unis_pour_aymen#!/

 

We remember those killed: Azzeddine Soufiane, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Aboubaker Thabti, Ibrahima Barry and Abdelkrim Hassane.

And we do not forget those severely injured: Aymen Derbali, Said El-Amari, Mohamed Khabar, Nizar Ghlai and Said Akjour.

Topics: SolidarityArts
Tags: QuebecIslamophobiahate crime

