Intersectional perspectives on Dec 6th anniversary & gender violence | Gaushika Mahadevan, CKUT

Red Fox Healthy Living Society shuts down waiting for federal funds | Gunargie O'Sullivan, Co-op Radio

Community Radio Report

Report published by CMCR project on Media and Internet Concentration in Canada | Gretchen King, CKUT

Music this week was Tshekuan Mac Tshetutamak by Groupe Folklorique Montagnais (Native North America) and Seal Flipper by Geronimo Inutiq (Developments).

We thank all of our amazing contributors who were part of this episode.