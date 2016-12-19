audio Posted by Posted by Dominion Podcast on December 2, 2016

Dominion Podcast - 02 - Migrant Detention

by Dominion Podcast



Laval Immigration Holding Centre, Global Detention Project Laval Immigration Holding Centre, Global Detention Project

On this episode of the Dominion Podcast, we talk about the Canadian government's practice of indefinitely detaining migrants without charge.

We spoke with Syed Hussan (End Immigration Detention Network) about the third hunger strike by migrant detainees this year, Rosalind Wong (Solidarity Across Borders) on the history of migrant detention in Canada, and a woman who wishes to remain anonymous about her experience of being detained at the Laval Immigration Holding Centre.

You can subscribe to the Dominion podcast using any podcast app or follow us on Soundcloud. We release a new episode at the end of each month. To learn more about migrant detention in Canada, you can visit NeverHome.ca, EndImmigrationDetentionNetwork.com, or the Global Detention Project.

The Dominion podcast is recorded at the studios of CKUT in occupied Tio'tiah:ke (Montreal), Kanien’kehá:ka territory. Check out the first episode of the podcast (on the Ring of Fire) here, and read the latest from the Dominon (the Media Co-op's magazine) here.

