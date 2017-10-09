Reviewed by Media Co-op editors. copyeditedfact checked
GroundWire April 23 | Opposing strikes on Syria, Palestinian Right of Return, Walk for Mother Earth, Concordia and McGill Students denounce handling of Sexual Misconduct
Community Radio News from Coast to Coast to Coast
by GroundWire
This episode of GroundWire was produced on the traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the New Credit by the GroundWire National Coordination team, hosted by Omme-Salma Rahemtullah
Headlines
Volunteers in Winnipeg conduct the homeless street census | Michael Welch, CKUW
PHAS and Autisme Montreal action demanding end to long waiting lists for services | Gary Guay, CKUT
Features
Protest in Montreal opposing the illegal attacks on Syria supported by Canada | Gretchen King, CKUT
Victoria, British Columbia demonstration to support the Palestinian March of Return | Chris Cook, CFUV
Winnipeg's 15th annual Seventh Generation Walk for Mother Earth | Michael Welch, CKUW
McGill and Concordia students walkout to denounce handing of sexual misconduct cases | Gau Mahadevan, CKUT
Tele1, a non-profit television station, submits application for a national multilingual news channel | Gretchen King, CKUT
As always we thank all our contributors for making this and every episode of GroundWire possible.
Music this week was 'Budapest' by Robi Botos from his album Old School
