GroundWire April 23 | Opposing strikes on Syria, Palestinian Right of Return, Walk for Mother Earth, Concordia and McGill Students denounce handling of Sexual Misconduct

Community Radio News from Coast to Coast to Coast

by GroundWire

This episode of GroundWire was produced on the traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the New Credit by the GroundWire National Coordination team, hosted by Omme-Salma Rahemtullah

Headlines

Volunteers in Winnipeg conduct the homeless street census | Michael Welch, CKUW

PHAS and Autisme Montreal action demanding end to long waiting lists for services | Gary Guay, CKUT

Features

Protest in Montreal opposing the illegal attacks on Syria supported by Canada | Gretchen King, CKUT

Victoria, British Columbia demonstration to support the Palestinian March of Return | Chris Cook, CFUV

Winnipeg's 15th annual Seventh Generation Walk for Mother Earth | Michael Welch, CKUW

McGill and Concordia students walkout to denounce handing of sexual misconduct cases | Gau Mahadevan, CKUT

Community Radio Report

Tele1, a non-profit television station, submits application for a national multilingual news channel | Gretchen King, CKUT



As always we thank all our contributors for making this and every episode of GroundWire possible.

Music this week was 'Budapest' by Robi Botos from his album Old School

