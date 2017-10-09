The Media Co-op

Reviewed by Media Co-op editors. copyeditedfact checked [?]

GroundWire April 23 | Opposing strikes on Syria, Palestinian Right of Return, Walk for Mother Earth, Concordia and McGill Students denounce handling of Sexual Misconduct

Community Radio News from Coast to Coast to Coast

Community Radio News from Coast to Coast to Coast

by GroundWire

GroundWire April 23 | Opposing strikes on Syria, Palestinian Right of Return, Walk for Mother Earth, Concordia and McGill Students denounce handling of Sexual Misconduct

This episode of GroundWire was produced on the traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the New Credit by the GroundWire National Coordination team, hosted by Omme-Salma Rahemtullah

 
Headlines
 
Volunteers in Winnipeg conduct the homeless street census | Michael Welch, CKUW
 
PHAS and Autisme Montreal action demanding end to long waiting lists for services | Gary Guay, CKUT
 
Features
 
Protest in Montreal opposing the illegal attacks on Syria supported by Canada | Gretchen King, CKUT
 
Victoria, British Columbia demonstration to support the Palestinian March of Return | Chris Cook, CFUV
 
Winnipeg's 15th annual Seventh Generation Walk for Mother Earth | Michael Welch, CKUW
 
McGill and Concordia students walkout to denounce handing of sexual misconduct cases | Gau Mahadevan, CKUT
 

Community Radio Report

 

Tele1, a non-profit television station, submits application for a national multilingual news channel | Gretchen King, CKUT


 

As always we thank all our contributors for making this and every episode of GroundWire possible.
 
Music this week was 'Budapest' by Robi Botos from his album Old School

 

The Media Co-op's flagship publication features in-depth reporting, original art, and the best grassroots news from across Canada and beyond. Sign up now!