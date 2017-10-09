The Media Co-op

GroundWire August 5 | MMIWG2S Campaigns, Bill 21 Passes in Quebec, & Winnipeg’s Portage Place Sold

by GroundWire

This episode of GroundWire was produced at CKUT 90.3FM in Montreal on the unceded, traditional Kanien’keha:ka and produced by Gau Mahadevan and voiced by Zo.

Download the episode: http://www.groundwirenews.ca/dAarz 

Headlines:
- Fossil-Power Top 50 Corporate Mapping Project Released | Catherine Fisher (CJLY)
- Val-David Company Announced General Contractor for Laval Migrant Prison | Amy Lloyd, Gau Mahadevan (CKUT)
- Continued Dakota Pipeline Land Resistance in Manitoba | Michael Welch (CKUW)

Features:
- MMIWG2S Campaigns Draw to an End | Robin Eriksson, Keira Reid (CJSF); Michael Welch (CKUW)

- Coalition Avenir Québec Successful in Passing Bill 21 | Amy Lloyd, Gau Mahadevan (CKUT)
- Winnipeg's Portage Place Sold to Toronto-Developer | Michael Welch (CKUW)
 
Community Radio Report:
Community Radio Veterans Question NCRA-CBC Pilot Project | Gau Mahadevan (CKUT)

Music:
LAL - Belong

Groundwire is looking for pitches for its upcoming August 19th episode!

Interested in contributing to an award winning, nationally-syndicated news program? Pitch your idea for a headline, feature, and/or community radio report to Groundwireprod@gmail.com by August 14th.

 
GroundWire Coordination Team

 

Tags: bill 21broadcastingcommunity radiodevelopmentenvironmentindigenousIslamophobiaMissing and Murdered Indigenous WomenprisonRacism.
192 words
