GroundWire August 5 | MMIWG2S Campaigns, Bill 21 Passes in Quebec, & Winnipeg’s Portage Place Sold

Download the episode: http://www.groundwirenews.ca/dAarz
Headlines:
- Fossil-Power Top 50 Corporate Mapping Project Released | Catherine Fisher (CJLY)
- Val-David Company Announced General Contractor for Laval Migrant Prison | Amy Lloyd, Gau Mahadevan (CKUT)
- Continued Dakota Pipeline Land Resistance in Manitoba | Michael Welch (CKUW)
Features:
- MMIWG2S Campaigns Draw to an End | Robin Eriksson, Keira Reid (CJSF); Michael Welch (CKUW)
Music:
LAL - Belong
Groundwire is looking for pitches for its upcoming August 19th episode!
Interested in contributing to an award winning, nationally-syndicated news program? Pitch your idea for a headline, feature, and/or community radio report to Groundwireprod@gmail.com by August 14th.
The Media Co-op's flagship publication features in-depth reporting, original art, and the best grassroots news from across Canada and beyond. Sign up now!