audio Posted by Posted by GroundWire Production on January 16, 2017

copyedited fact checked editors' pick [?] Reviewed by Media Co-op editors.

GroundWire | Jan 16

In memory of Authur Manuel and sexual violence against Asian communities

by GroundWire Production



GW Logo GW Logo

This episode of GW was produced on traditional territory of the Sto:Lo nation in Abbotsford, British Columbia at CIVL 101.7FM.

Headlines:

-Justice for women in the Province of BC | Common Law Radio, CFRO, Vancouver’s Coop Radio;

-Charges dropped against the Enbridge Line 9 water protectors | David Gray-Donald and Jon Milton, The Media Co-op, with audio from the Dominion Podcast;

-Needed employment standards in BC | CJSF’s Gorilla Radio

Features:

-The passing of Indigenous leader and activist Arthur Manuel | Gretchen King, CKUT, with Alan Soni and Golbon Moltaji from CHUO

-Sexual violence against Asian communities at UBC and beyond | CiTR’s Gender Empowerment Collective

Community Radio Report:

-CIVL Radio’s Creative Dialogue Project

Music:

Saturday Rain by In Drift and Wild Card by Kin

Thanks to all contributors, including Common Law Radio (CFRO), David Gray-Donald and Jon Milton (The Media Co-op & Dominion Podcast), Gorilla Radio (CJSF), Gender Empowerment Collective (CiTR), Alan Soni (CHUO ), and Golbon Moltaji (CHUO)! We also thank Glen Ess, Gretchen King, and Omme-Salma Rahemtullah for this episode.

Tune in to hear GroundWire on your local community radio station or download at www.groundwirenews.ca

Socialize:



Join the Media Co-op today. Want more grassroots coverage?

183 words

bar baz