GroundWire | Jan 16

This episode of GW was produced on traditional territory of the Sto:Lo nation in Abbotsford, British Columbia at CIVL 101.7FM.
Headlines:
-Justice for women in the Province of BC | Common Law Radio, CFRO, Vancouver’s Coop Radio;
-Charges dropped against the Enbridge Line 9 water protectors | David Gray-Donald and Jon Milton, The Media Co-op, with audio from the Dominion Podcast;
-Needed employment standards in BC | CJSF’s Gorilla Radio
Features:
-The passing of Indigenous leader and activist Arthur Manuel | Gretchen King, CKUT, with Alan Soni and Golbon Moltaji from CHUO
-Sexual violence against Asian communities at UBC and beyond | CiTR’s Gender Empowerment Collective
Community Radio Report:
-CIVL Radio’s Creative Dialogue Project
Music:
Saturday Rain by In Drift and Wild Card by Kin
Thanks to all contributors, including Common Law Radio (CFRO), David Gray-Donald and Jon Milton (The Media Co-op & Dominion Podcast), Gorilla Radio (CJSF), Gender Empowerment Collective (CiTR), Alan Soni (CHUO ), and Golbon Moltaji (CHUO)! We also thank Glen Ess, Gretchen King, and Omme-Salma Rahemtullah for this episode.
Tune in to hear GroundWire on your local community radio station or download at www.groundwirenews.ca
The Media Co-op's flagship publication features in-depth reporting, original art, and the best grassroots news from across Canada and beyond. Sign up now!