The Media Co-op

Local Independent News

The network: Media Co-op The Dominion Halifax Vancouver Montreal Toronto
More independent news:
Do you want free independent news delivered weekly? sign up now
Can you support independent journalists with $5? donate today!
Home
ShareTweetEmail
Reviewed by Media Co-op editors. copyeditedfact checked editors' pick [?]

GroundWire | Jan 16

In memory of Authur Manuel and sexual violence against Asian communities

by GroundWire Production

GW Logo
GW Logo

This episode of GW was produced on traditional territory of the Sto:Lo nation in Abbotsford, British Columbia at CIVL 101.7FM.

Headlines:

-Justice for women in the Province of BC | Common Law Radio, CFRO, Vancouver’s Coop Radio;

-Charges dropped against the Enbridge Line 9 water protectors | David Gray-Donald and Jon Milton, The Media Co-op, with audio from the Dominion Podcast;

-Needed employment standards in BC | CJSF’s Gorilla Radio

Features:

-The passing of Indigenous leader and activist Arthur Manuel | Gretchen King, CKUT, with Alan Soni and Golbon Moltaji from CHUO

-Sexual violence against Asian communities at UBC and beyond | CiTR’s Gender Empowerment Collective

Community Radio Report:

-CIVL Radio’s Creative Dialogue Project

Music:

Saturday Rain by In Drift and Wild Card by Kin

Thanks to all contributors, including Common Law Radio (CFRO), David Gray-Donald and Jon Milton (The Media Co-op & Dominion Podcast), Gorilla Radio (CJSF), Gender Empowerment Collective (CiTR), Alan Soni (CHUO ), and Golbon Moltaji (CHUO)! We also thank Glen Ess, Gretchen King, and Omme-Salma Rahemtullah for this episode.

Tune in to hear GroundWire on your local community radio station or download at www.groundwirenews.ca

ShareTweetEmail
Socialize:
Want more grassroots coverage?
Join the Media Co-op today.
Tags: workerswomensexual violencepipelinesLaw/Courtsindigenousenvironment

Creative Commons license icon Creative Commons license icon

About the poster

Trusted by 0 other users.
Has posted 106 times.
View GroundWire Production's profile »

Recent Posts:

picture of GroundWire Production

GroundWire Production (GroundWire Coordination Team)
Canada
Member since April 2010

About:


183 words
bar baz

Google+
Subscribe to the Dominion $25/year

The Media Co-op's flagship publication features in-depth reporting, original art, and the best grassroots news from across Canada and beyond. Sign up now!