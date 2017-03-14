The Media Co-op

Reviewed by Media Co-op editors.

GroundWire | March 13

PM Trudeau in Victoria, Port Metro Vancouver expansion, & Indigenous radio gatherings

by GroundWire Production

GW logo
GW logo

This episode of GW was produced on Sinixt traditional territory at Kootenay Co-op Radio in Nelson, BC.

Headlines:

Tanker truck spill case update from the Nelson courthouse | Rachel Mackenzie, CHLY

Features:

Demonstrators respond to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent visit to Victoria BC | Chris Cook, CFUV

Local objections to a proposed expansion by Port Metro Vancouver | Catherine Fisher, CHLY, with files from Gunargie O’Sullivan, CFRO

Community Radio Report:

A report on the kickoff “Future of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Broadcasting” gathering, held this February in Winnipeg Manitoba | Gretchen King, CKUT

Music:

Our music in this episode is from Colin Stetson and Sarah Neufeld’s Constellation Records album: “Never Were the Way She Was”

Thanks to all our contributors for this week’s episode. We also thank Catherine Fisher, Braden Alexander,  Omme Salma-Rahemtullah, and Gretchen King.

Pitch to GroundWire!

Take part in the next episode of GroundWire! The deadline for pitches is Saturday, March 18, and final pieces are due Thursday, March 23. Check out our priority bureaus and our format here. Don't worry if your piece, or raw audio, doesn't fit our GW requirements, we can edit it!

Tune in again on March 27 for the next episode of GroundWire produced by CKUW in WInnipeg (MB)!

GroundWire Coordination Team

 

Tags: indigenous development Justin Trudeau environment

