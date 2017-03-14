audio Posted by Posted by GroundWire Production on March 14, 2017

GroundWire | March 13

PM Trudeau in Victoria, Port Metro Vancouver expansion, & Indigenous radio gatherings

by GroundWire Production



This episode of GW was produced on Sinixt traditional territory at Kootenay Co-op Radio in Nelson, BC.

Headlines:

Tanker truck spill case update from the Nelson courthouse | Rachel Mackenzie, CHLY

Features:

Demonstrators respond to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent visit to Victoria BC | Chris Cook, CFUV

Local objections to a proposed expansion by Port Metro Vancouver | Catherine Fisher, CHLY, with files from Gunargie O’Sullivan, CFRO

Community Radio Report:

A report on the kickoff “Future of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Broadcasting” gathering, held this February in Winnipeg Manitoba | Gretchen King, CKUT

Music:

Our music in this episode is from Colin Stetson and Sarah Neufeld’s Constellation Records album: “Never Were the Way She Was”

Thanks to all our contributors for this week’s episode. We also thank Catherine Fisher, Braden Alexander, Omme Salma-Rahemtullah, and Gretchen King.

