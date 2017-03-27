The Media Co-op

Reviewed by Media Co-op editors.

GroundWire | March 27, 2017

by Groundwire News Collective

GroundWire | March 27, 2017

This episode of GroundWire was produced on Anishinabe territory in Thunder Bay part of the Robinson Superior Treaty and home of the Fort William First Nation by Carly Forbes.

 

Headlines

Community forum on police brutality in Montreal | CKUT News

 

Red Rising grass roots Indigenous media collective launches issue #5 in Winnipeg | Stéfane Doucet, CKUW
 

Features

National Circle of ceremony and healing held in response to ongoing Indigenous youth suicide crisis | Sarah Newton, QCCR

 

Winnipeg students participate in 5 days for homelessness to raise money for local youth resource centre | Julian Cooper, CKUW

 

A discussion on the consultation process taking place regarding pipelines in Indigenous communities on the West Coast | Gunargie O’Sullivan, CFRO

 

Community Radio Report

 

Powel river hosts listening party at CJMP to celebrate local documentaries produced using the Radiometeres grant | Omme-Salma Rahemtullah with files from CJMP

 

GroundWire thanks all of its contributors as well as Djenaba Dayle, Courtney Harrop, Gretchen King, and Anna Sigrithur Houston.

 

This episode was hosted by Julian Cooper and Mahlet Cuff at CKUW in Winnipeg

 

Music this week: Friction by The Lytics off their 2016 album Hold On and Juniper by Begonia off her album Lady in Mind.

 

Listen to GroundWire on your local community radio station or find the latest episodes on groundwirenews.ca

 

Pitches for the next episode are due Monday April 3rd. 

Topics: Poverty Police/Prisons Media Indigenous Housing Governance Environment Cooperatives

217 words
