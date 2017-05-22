GroundWire | May 22, 2017

This episode of GroundWire was produced on Anishinabe territory in Thunder Bay, ON part of the Robinson Superior Treaty, home of the Fort William First Nation
Headlines
Mi'kmaq communities protect the Sipekne'katik River from Alton gas | Gretchen King, CKUT
Constitutionality of indefinite immigration detention heard in Canadian Federal Court | Carly Forbes, GroundWire
Features
Parkdale community members enter 4th week of rent strike | Omme-Salma Rahemtullah, GroundWire
Radio Free Palestine: A 12 hour broadcast commemorating the Nakba | Laith Marouf, CKUT
Community Radio Report
Highlights from the Future of First Nations, Inuit and Métis broadcasting convergence in Edmonton | Carly Forbes, GroundWire with files from http://www.indigenousradio.ca/Edmonton.php
Producer Carly Forbes
Hosts Courtney Harrop and Carly Forbes
Music Tiny hands by Quantum Tangled from the album Tiny Hands and How to steal a canoe by Leanne Simpson from the album f(l)ight
