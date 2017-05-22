audio Posted by Posted by GroundWire Production on May 23, 2017

GroundWire | May 22, 2017

Radio Free Palestine, Parkdale Rent Strike, Indigenous Radio Edmonton Gathering

This episode of GroundWire was produced on Anishinabe territory in Thunder Bay, ON part of the Robinson Superior Treaty, home of the Fort William First Nation

Headlines

Mi'kmaq communities protect the Sipekne'katik River from Alton gas | Gretchen King, CKUT

Constitutionality of indefinite immigration detention heard in Canadian Federal Court | Carly Forbes, GroundWire

Features

Parkdale community members enter 4th week of rent strike | Omme-Salma Rahemtullah, GroundWire

Radio Free Palestine: A 12 hour broadcast commemorating the Nakba | Laith Marouf, CKUT

Community Radio Report

Highlights from the Future of First Nations, Inuit and Métis broadcasting convergence in Edmonton | Carly Forbes, GroundWire with files from http://www.indigenousradio.ca/Edmonton.php

Producer Carly Forbes

Hosts Courtney Harrop and Carly Forbes

Music Tiny hands by Quantum Tangled from the album Tiny Hands and How to steal a canoe by Leanne Simpson from the album f(l)ight

Download at groundwirenews.ca Pitch to the next episode by Monday May 29th.

