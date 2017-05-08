GroundWire | May 8, 2017

This episode of GroundWire was produced on Holmaco First Nations Territory by Volunteers at the Future of First Nations Métis and Inuit broadcasting convergence in Campbell River, BC.
Headlines
CRTC Commissioner Raj Shoan dismissed again 4 days after reinstatement following the federal court finding his initial dismissal was unfair | Omme-Salma Rahemtullah, GroundWire
Toronto’s Parkdale rent strike against above guideline Rent Increase applications and outstanding repair requests | Stéphane Doucet, CKUW
Free Speech Radio News signs off the air | Omme-Salma Rahemtullah, GroundWire
Features
Victoria March for Science on Earth Day | Chris Cook, CFUV
Montreal Protest in solidarity with Palestinian Dignity Strike | Laith Marouf, CKUT
Community Radio Report
Report on the Iqaluit regional gatherings for the Future of First Nations Métis and Inuit Broadcasting | Fanny He and Catherine Couture, CFRT
Music this week was led by the Homalco Nation with Devin Pielle and recorded at the www.IndigenousRadio.ca conference hosted by the Homalco First Nation radio station.
GroundWire thanks all of its contributors, Bill Williams and Diana Paul for hosting, as well as Gretchen King, Courtney Harrop, and Carly Forbes.
The Media Co-op's flagship publication features in-depth reporting, original art, and the best grassroots news from across Canada and beyond. Sign up now!