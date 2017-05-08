The Media Co-op

GroundWire | May 8, 2017

Palestinian Dignity Strike, March for Science, Future of First Nations Métis and Inuit broadcasting

by Groundwire News

GroundWire | May 8, 2017

This episode of GroundWire was produced on Holmaco First Nations Territory by Volunteers at the Future of First Nations Métis and Inuit broadcasting convergence in Campbell River, BC.

 

Headlines

 

CRTC Commissioner Raj Shoan dismissed again 4 days after reinstatement following the federal court finding his initial dismissal was unfair | Omme-Salma Rahemtullah, GroundWire

 

Toronto’s Parkdale rent strike against above guideline Rent Increase applications and outstanding repair requests | Stéphane Doucet, CKUW

 

Free Speech Radio News signs off the air | Omme-Salma Rahemtullah, GroundWire

 

Features

Victoria March for Science on Earth Day | Chris Cook, CFUV

 

Montreal Protest in solidarity with Palestinian Dignity Strike | Laith Marouf, CKUT

 

Community Radio Report

 

Report on the Iqaluit regional gatherings for the Future of First Nations Métis and Inuit Broadcasting | Fanny He and Catherine Couture, CFRT

 

Music this week was led by the Homalco Nation with Devin Pielle and recorded at the www.IndigenousRadio.ca conference hosted by the Homalco First Nation radio station.

 

GroundWire thanks all of its contributors, Bill Williams and Diana Paul for hosting,  as well as Gretchen King, Courtney Harrop, and Carly Forbes.

 

Topics: EnvironmentDirect ActionCooperativesPovertyPolice/PrisonsPeace/WarMediaIndigenousHousing

