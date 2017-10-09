GROUNDWIRE OCTOBER 8 | MMIW HEARINGS AND VIGILS, MASS DEMONSTRATION AGAINST RACISM, MB CARBON TAX

This episode of GroundWire was produced on the traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the New Credit by the GroundWire National Coordination Team in Toronto.
Headlines:
B.C. Supreme Court Ruling on Jumbo Glacier Resort | Catherine Fisher, CJLY
Withdrawal of Manitoba's Carbon Tax Commitment | Michael Welch, CKUW
Eviction of ‘Namegans Nation’ in B.C. | Chris Cook, CFUV
Features:
MMIW Hearings in Winnipeg | Michael Welch, CKUW
Nation-Wide MMIW Vigils | Michael Welch, CKUW; Lizzie Chatham and CKUT News Collective
Mass Post-Election Demonstration Against Hatred and Coalition Avenir Quebec in Montreal | CKUT News Collective, Rian Adamanian
Community Radio Report:
New Off-Site Studio and Funding Initiative at CJSF | Michael Welch, CKUW
Music:
Ice Walker - Iskwé
Thanks to all our contributors for this week’s episode. We also thank Michael Welch, Chris Cook, Catherine Fisher, Omme-Salma Rahemtullah, and Gau Mahadevan.
