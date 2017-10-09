audio Posted by Posted by GroundWire Production on October 16, 2018

copyedited fact checked editors' pick [?] Reviewed by Media Co-op editors.

GROUNDWIRE OCTOBER 8 | MMIW HEARINGS AND VIGILS, MASS DEMONSTRATION AGAINST RACISM, MB CARBON TAX

by Groundwire News

This episode of GroundWire was produced on the traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the New Credit by the GroundWire National Coordination Team in Toronto.

Headlines:

B.C. Supreme Court Ruling on Jumbo Glacier Resort | Catherine Fisher, CJLY

Withdrawal of Manitoba's Carbon Tax Commitment | Michael Welch, CKUW

Eviction of ‘Namegans Nation’ in B.C. | Chris Cook, CFUV

Features:

MMIW Hearings in Winnipeg | Michael Welch, CKUW

Nation-Wide MMIW Vigils | Michael Welch, CKUW; Lizzie Chatham and CKUT News Collective

Mass Post-Election Demonstration Against Hatred and Coalition Avenir Quebec in Montreal | CKUT News Collective, Rian Adamanian

Community Radio Report:

New Off-Site Studio and Funding Initiative at CJSF | Michael Welch, CKUW

Music:

Ice Walker - Iskwé

Thanks to all our contributors for this week’s episode. We also thank Michael Welch, Chris Cook, Catherine Fisher, Omme-Salma Rahemtullah, and Gau Mahadevan.

Socialize:



Join the Media Co-op today. Want more grassroots coverage?

134 words

bar baz