GroundWire | October 9, 2017

Wild Salmon Protectors demonstration, Rally in Quebec welcomes Refugees, and Racism in Winnipeg

by Groundwire News Collective

This episode of GroundWire is hosted by participants attending the Grassroots Radio Conference hosted by WCAA-LP 107.3 FM in Albany, New York, broadcasting from the territory of the Mohawk and Algonquin people.

 

Headlines

Guinean refugees fight against their deportation in Montreal | Mostafa Henaway, CKUT

 

One hundred fifty striking employees at Winnipeg's James Armstrong Richardson International Airport return to work | Michael Welch, CKUW

 

Features

Wild Salmon Protectors and their supporters occupied the constituency office of British Columbia's Agricultural Minister Lana Popham on September 28th | Chris Cook, CFUV

 

Winnipeg survivors' stories of racism and some of the local strategies for restoring a spirit of welcome and inclusion | Michael Welch, CKUW

 

Gathering held at the US-Canada border in Lacolle Quebec to welcome refugees and migrants | CKUT

 

Community Radio Report

A report back from the 2017 Grassroots Radio Conference | Yafa, CKUT

 

Music this week

Tommaso by Nêhiyawak from The Nêhiyawak EP

Honor Song by Jeremy Dutcher on RPM records

 

GroundWire thanks all of its contributors as well as the participants of the Grass Roots Radio Conference, Omme-Salma Rahemtullah, Gretchen King, and Carly Forbes

 
Topics: SolidarityMigrationMediaLabourIndigenousGovernanceGenderEnvironmentDirect Action

