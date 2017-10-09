GroundWire | October 9, 2017

This episode of GroundWire is hosted by participants attending the Grassroots Radio Conference hosted by WCAA-LP 107.3 FM in Albany, New York, broadcasting from the territory of the Mohawk and Algonquin people.
Headlines
Guinean refugees fight against their deportation in Montreal | Mostafa Henaway, CKUT
One hundred fifty striking employees at Winnipeg's James Armstrong Richardson International Airport return to work | Michael Welch, CKUW
Features
Wild Salmon Protectors and their supporters occupied the constituency office of British Columbia's Agricultural Minister Lana Popham on September 28th | Chris Cook, CFUV
Winnipeg survivors' stories of racism and some of the local strategies for restoring a spirit of welcome and inclusion | Michael Welch, CKUW
Gathering held at the US-Canada border in Lacolle Quebec to welcome refugees and migrants | CKUT
Community Radio Report
A report back from the 2017 Grassroots Radio Conference | Yafa, CKUT
Music this week
Tommaso by Nêhiyawak from The Nêhiyawak EP
Honor Song by Jeremy Dutcher on RPM records
GroundWire thanks all of its contributors as well as the participants of the Grass Roots Radio Conference, Omme-Salma Rahemtullah, Gretchen King, and Carly Forbes
