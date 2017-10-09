audio Posted by Posted by GroundWire Production on October 8, 2017

copyedited fact checked [?] Reviewed by Media Co-op editors.

GroundWire | October 9, 2017

Wild Salmon Protectors demonstration, Rally in Quebec welcomes Refugees, and Racism in Winnipeg

by Groundwire News Collective

This episode of GroundWire is hosted by participants attending the Grassroots Radio Conference hosted by WCAA-LP 107.3 FM in Albany, New York, broadcasting from the territory of the Mohawk and Algonquin people.

Headlines

Guinean refugees fight against their deportation in Montreal | Mostafa Henaway, CKUT

One hundred fifty striking employees at Winnipeg's James Armstrong Richardson International Airport return to work | Michael Welch, CKUW

Features

Wild Salmon Protectors and their supporters occupied the constituency office of British Columbia's Agricultural Minister Lana Popham on September 28th | Chris Cook, CFUV

Winnipeg survivors' stories of racism and some of the local strategies for restoring a spirit of welcome and inclusion | Michael Welch, CKUW

Gathering held at the US-Canada border in Lacolle Quebec to welcome refugees and migrants | CKUT

Community Radio Report

A report back from the 2017 Grassroots Radio Conference | Yafa, CKUT

Music this week

Tommaso by Nêhiyawak from The Nêhiyawak EP

Honor Song by Jeremy Dutcher on RPM records

GroundWire thanks all of its contributors as well as the participants of the Grass Roots Radio Conference, Omme-Salma Rahemtullah, Gretchen King, and Carly Forbes

Socialize:



Join the Media Co-op today. Want more grassroots coverage?

179 words

bar baz