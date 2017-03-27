GroundWire Sept 25

audio Posted by Posted by GroundWire Production on September 25, 2017

copyedited fact checked [?] Reviewed by Media Co-op editors.

Activism in Vancouver by-elections & new overhauls to Manitoba's health care system

This episode of Groundwire is hosted in Powell River on the traditional land of the Tla'Amin Nation and produced by CKUT radio broadcasting from Montreal on unceded Mohawk territory.

Headlines

Sixties Scoop class action procedures before the courts | Gunargie O’Sullivan, Co-op Radio

Black Lives Matter Toronto street occupation for Beverly Braham | Gretchen King, CKUT

Parker Lands blockade update | Michael Welch, CKUW

Features

Activism in Vancouver by-elections | Rohit Joseph, CiTR

New government overhauls Manitoba's health care system | Michael Welch, CKUW

Community Radio Report

A preview of the Grassroots Radio Conference | Gretchen King, CKUT

