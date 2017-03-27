GroundWire Sept 25

This episode of Groundwire is hosted in Powell River on the traditional land of the Tla'Amin Nation and produced by CKUT radio broadcasting from Montreal on unceded Mohawk territory.
Headlines
Sixties Scoop class action procedures before the courts | Gunargie O’Sullivan, Co-op Radio
Black Lives Matter Toronto street occupation for Beverly Braham | Gretchen King, CKUT
Parker Lands blockade update | Michael Welch, CKUW
Features
Activism in Vancouver by-elections | Rohit Joseph, CiTR
New government overhauls Manitoba's health care system | Michael Welch, CKUW
Community Radio Report
A preview of the Grassroots Radio Conference | Gretchen King, CKUT
