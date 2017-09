Features

Rallying Against Racism in Vancouver | Jesse Wentzloff, CJSF

Voices of Manitoba First Nations displaced by wildfires | Michael Welch, CKUW

Community Radio Report

Free Speech Radio News ends after 17 years of broadcasting | Gretchen King, CKUT

Music this week was Free by Narcy from the album World War Free Now.

We thank Carly Forbes and all our contributors.

Pitch to GroundWire!

Take part in the next episode of GroundWire releasing on September 25th! The deadline for pitches is Tuesday, Sept.19, and final pieces are due Friday, Sept. 22.