June 5 | Two Spirit Pow Wow, Walk 4 Salish Sea, Prison Farms & Homalco First Nation Radio gathering

by GroundWire Production

This episode of GroundWire was produced on Haudenosaunee and Anishinabe traditional territory in Kingston by CFRC.

Headlines

Defence Minister mispronounces Kingston Land Declaration at the RMC graduation | CFRC

Land Defenders at Imperial Metals AGM | Joel Benson & Zoë Ludski, CJMP

Features

Two Spirit Pow Wow | Süss, CKUW

Walk 4 Salish Sea | Chris Cook, CFUV

Prison Farms new plant based farming | CFRC

Community Radio Report

Highlights from the Future of First Nations, Inuit and Métis broadcasting convergence hosted by Homalco First Nation Radio | Coutney Harrop, GroundWire with files from http://indigenousradio.ca/Campbell-River.php



Thanks to hosts Jasmine Chapman, Lucas Wang, & Karin Pryal, all of our contributors as well as Gretchen King and Omme-Salma Rahemtullah.

Music by Kassador with Talk About It and Stewart Legere with Wishes in Wells.

