June 5 | Two Spirit Pow Wow, Walk 4 Salish Sea, Prison Farms & Homalco First Nation Radio gathering

by GroundWire Production

DOWNLOAD: http://www.groundwirenews.ca/XDxce

This episode of GroundWire was produced on Haudenosaunee and Anishinabe traditional territory in Kingston by CFRC.

Headlines

Defence Minister mispronounces Kingston Land Declaration at the RMC graduation | CFRC

Land Defenders at Imperial Metals AGM | Joel Benson & Zoë Ludski, CJMP

Features

Two Spirit Pow Wow | Süss, CKUW

Walk 4 Salish Sea | Chris Cook, CFUV

Prison Farms new plant based farming | CFRC

Community Radio Report

Highlights from the Future of First Nations, Inuit and Métis broadcasting convergence hosted by Homalco First Nation Radio | Coutney Harrop, GroundWire with files from http://indigenousradio.ca/Campbell-River.php
 

Thanks to hosts Jasmine Chapman, Lucas Wang, & Karin Pryal, all of our contributors as well as Gretchen King and Omme-Salma Rahemtullah.

Music by Kassador with Talk About It and Stewart Legere with Wishes in Wells.

Pitch to GroundWire!

Take part in the next episode of GroundWire! The deadline for pitches is Monday, June 12, and final pieces are due June 16. Check out our priority bureaus and our format here. Don't worry if your piece, or raw audio, doesn't fit our GW requirements, we can edit it.

Tune in again on June 19th for the next episode of GroundWire that will be hosted by CKUW in Winnipeg.

GroundWire Coordination Team

FACEBOOK - facebook.com/gwradionews
TWITTER - @GroundWireNews

Tags: Two-SpiritTar SandsprisonspipelinesminingLGBTQindigenousfarmsenvironmentbroadcasting

