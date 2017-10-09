audio Posted by Posted by GroundWire Production on September 11, 2018

Sept. 10 | Winnipeg rises for Climate Justice; Israel Palestine Law Symposium; Montreal Migrant Justice Rally

Community Radio News from Coast to Coast to Coast

by GroundWire

This episode of GroundWire was hosted on occupied Anishinaabeg Akiin, the homeland of the Métis nation, and the historical territory of the Nehiyawak and the Nakota in Winnipeg, Manitoba by producer Michael Welch.

Headlines:

CCPA addresses challenges facing vulnerable workers in BC | Catherine Fisher, CJLY

NAFTA renegotiations | Omme Salma Rahemtullah, GroundWire Coordinating Team.

Features:

Winnipeg rises for Climate Justice | Michael Welch, Mary Jane Eason, CKUW; Israel Palestine Law Symposium | Michael Welch, Paul Graham; Montreal Migrant Justice Rally | CKUT News Collective.

Thanks to all our contributors for this week's episode.

Music:

Indian City, Here & Now from the Album Here & Now

Mise En Scene, Light in the Night from the album Still Life with Fire

