Sept. 10 | Winnipeg rises for Climate Justice; Israel Palestine Law Symposium; Montreal Migrant Justice Rally

This episode of GroundWire was hosted on occupied Anishinaabeg Akiin, the homeland of the Métis nation, and the historical territory of the Nehiyawak and the Nakota in Winnipeg, Manitoba by producer Michael Welch.
Headlines:
CCPA addresses challenges facing vulnerable workers in BC | Catherine Fisher, CJLY
NAFTA renegotiations | Omme Salma Rahemtullah, GroundWire Coordinating Team.
Features:
Winnipeg rises for Climate Justice | Michael Welch, Mary Jane Eason, CKUW; Israel Palestine Law Symposium | Michael Welch, Paul Graham; Montreal Migrant Justice Rally | CKUT News Collective.
Thanks to all our contributors for this week's episode.
Music:
Indian City, Here & Now from the Album Here & Now
Mise En Scene, Light in the Night from the album Still Life with Fire
The Media Co-op's flagship publication features in-depth reporting, original art, and the best grassroots news from across Canada and beyond. Sign up now!