Sept. 24 | Winnipeg mayoral forum on the Environment, Indigenous Suicides, Conversations at McGill Powwow

This episode of GroundWire was produced at CKUT 90.3FM on the unceded territories of the Anishinaabe and the Haudenosaunee, as well as CKUW 95.9FM in Winnipeg on occupied Anishinaabeg Akiin, the homeland of the Métis nation, and the historical territory of the Nehiyawak and the Nakota by producer Michael Welch.
Headlines: BC Government appeals court ruling on halting development in ecologically sesnitive area | Catherine Fisher, CJLY
Walk for Missing and Murdered | Michael Welch, CKUW
Features: Winnipeg Mayoral Forum on the Environment | CKUW News collective
Indigenous Suicides | Michael Welch, CKUW 95.9FM
Conversations at Powwow at Mcgill University | Mads Bjørn Lundsgaard, CKUT
Community radio report:
Indigeneity initatives at CKUW and CFRO, Michael Welch, CKUW
Music:
I Held My Breath - Rae Spoon
It's Getting Close - Rae Spoon
Thanks to all our contributors for this week’s episode. We also thank Greg Macdougall of equitableeducation.ca, and Mads Bjørn Lundsgaard for their contributions.
The Media Co-op's flagship publication features in-depth reporting, original art, and the best grassroots news from across Canada and beyond. Sign up now!