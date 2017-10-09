audio Posted by Posted by GroundWire Production on September 25, 2018

Sept. 24 | Winnipeg mayoral forum on the Environment, Indigenous Suicides, Conversations at McGill Powwow

Community Radio News from Coast to Coast to Coast

by GroundWire

This episode of GroundWire was produced at CKUT 90.3FM on the unceded territories of the Anishinaabe and the Haudenosaunee, as well as CKUW 95.9FM in Winnipeg on occupied Anishinaabeg Akiin, the homeland of the Métis nation, and the historical territory of the Nehiyawak and the Nakota by producer Michael Welch.

Headlines: BC Government appeals court ruling on halting development in ecologically sesnitive area | Catherine Fisher, CJLY

Walk for Missing and Murdered | Michael Welch, CKUW

Features: Winnipeg Mayoral Forum on the Environment | CKUW News collective

Indigenous Suicides | Michael Welch, CKUW 95.9FM

Conversations at Powwow at Mcgill University | Mads Bjørn Lundsgaard, CKUT

Community radio report:

Indigeneity initatives at CKUW and CFRO, Michael Welch, CKUW

Music:

I Held My Breath - Rae Spoon

It's Getting Close - Rae Spoon

Thanks to all our contributors for this week’s episode. We also thank Greg Macdougall of equitableeducation.ca, and Mads Bjørn Lundsgaard for their contributions.

