Media Co-op AGM 2017-18: Sunday February 25th

There's lots to discuss at the Media Co-op, and we're due for an annual general meeting (AGM). Attempts to hold the meeting in December didn't reach quorum, so the meeting is being held on Sunday February 25th, 2018. The Co-op's financial year ends March 31st.
The Co-op is trying to re-energize and get re-booted after a bit of a lull, so fresh energy is very welcome.
Most Board of Director positions will be open for election. If you want to be an editor representative, a reader rep or a local rep, now's your chance. The Board of Directors steers the organization (making financial and strategy decisions) and sets policy for the Co-op. You can also get involved outside of formal Director positions, and that will be discussed at the AGM.
To learn more about the organization, check out these links to Media Co-op's bylaws, its structure, and current board of directors.
Media Co-op Annual General Meeting 2017-18
What: A nationwide meeting where our readers get to set the agenda, elect representatives to the Board of Directors (or run for it themselves!), give feedback and engage in visioning the future of the Co-op.
When: Sunday February 25th, 2 pm CST (4:30 pm in NL, 4:00 in NS/PEI/NB, 3:00 in QC/ON, 2:00 in MB/SK, 1:00 in AB, 12:00 in BC)
Where: 2138 McIntyre St, Regina, Treaty 4 Territory Saskatchewan, and by teleconference by calling from:
1) Motions: If there is something you'd like to have discussed during the AGM, email us at info@mediacoop.ca with the subject line "Proposed AGM Agenda Item." The deadline to send in agenda items is Sunday February 18th.
2) Nominations to the board: If you'd like to run for the board, or if you'd like to nominate someone, send an email to info@mediacoop.ca with a ~250 word bio and headshot of the person you would like to nominate, with the subject line "Board Representative Nomination." This bio will be posted on our website before the AGM and will help members make informed voting decisions. Due Feb 18. The following positions are open:
Toronto Media Co-op representative
Halifax Media Co-op rep (please contact us before making nominations to this position)
Vancouver Media Co-op rep
Montreal Media Co-op rep
Editor rep
Contributor rep
Reader rep
You can view received nominations at the end of this post, after the proposed agenda.
4) Questions? Don't hesitate to email us at info@mediacoop.ca
Not-yet-approved minutes from last year's (2016) AGM are available by clicking here.
PROPOSED AGENDA
Agenda
February 25th, 2017 - 2138 McIntyre St, Regina, SK
Instructions to join // instructions pour joindre: English, Francais
1. Designate Facilitator
2. Designate Secretary
3. Land acknowledgment and Introductions
4. Approval of the Agenda
5. Approval of the 2016 AGM Minutes (available here)
6. Year in Review
6.1 - Board of Directors Statements
6.2 - Q&A
7. Rebooting the Media Co-op
7.1 - Overview of the situation (see recent post from Board of Directors)
7.2 - Discussion of proposed working groups (website, membership/chapter system, editorial process, revenue) and setting up the groups
8. Election of Representative to the Board of Directors
8.1 Appoint Chief Returning Officer
8.2 Presentations from Candidates and Q & A
8.3 Voting
9. Presentation of 2016-2017 Financial Review
9.1 Motion to approve 2016-17 draft financials pending CPA review
9.2 Discussion of current financial position
9.3 Motion to appoint accountant for tax filings
10. Election Results
10.1 Motion to approve Election Results
10.2 Motion to destroy Ballots
11. Other business
12. Adjournment
Board of Director Nominations Received
Editor Rep (1 position available)
Fernando Arce
