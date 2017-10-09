newsrelease Posted by Posted by David Gray-Donald on January 21, 2018

Media Co-op AGM 2017-18: Sunday February 25th

by Board of Directors

There's lots to discuss at the Media Co-op, and we're due for an annual general meeting (AGM). Attempts to hold the meeting in December didn't reach quorum, so the meeting is being held on Sunday February 25th, 2018. The Co-op's financial year ends March 31st.

The Co-op is trying to re-energize and get re-booted after a bit of a lull, so fresh energy is very welcome.

Most Board of Director positions will be open for election. If you want to be an editor representative, a reader rep or a local rep, now's your chance. The Board of Directors steers the organization (making financial and strategy decisions) and sets policy for the Co-op. You can also get involved outside of formal Director positions, and that will be discussed at the AGM.

To learn more about the organization, check out these links to Media Co-op's bylaws, its structure, and current board of directors.

Media Co-op Annual General Meeting 2017-18

What: A nationwide meeting where our readers get to set the agenda, elect representatives to the Board of Directors (or run for it themselves!), give feedback and engage in visioning the future of the Co-op.

When: Sunday February 25th, 2 pm CST (4:30 pm in NL, 4:00 in NS/PEI/NB, 3:00 in QC/ON, 2:00 in MB/SK, 1:00 in AB, 12:00 in BC)

Where: 2138 McIntyre St, Regina, Treaty 4 Territory Saskatchewan, and by teleconference by calling from:

Montreal: 514-907-9065

Vancouver: 778-786-8222

Toronto: 416-800-4317

Halifax: 902-982-6930

Ottawa: 613-686-4361

Sudbury: 705-805-0409

Regina: 306-988-1881

Then typing conference code 4510934 then #.

If you live elsewhere, check https://apps.calliflower.com/account/call_in_numbers for call-in numbers. Contact info@mediacoop.ca to make other call-in arrangement (like Skype).

1) Motions: If there is something you'd like to have discussed during the AGM, email us at info@mediacoop.ca with the subject line "Proposed AGM Agenda Item." The deadline to send in agenda items is Sunday February 18th.

2) Nominations to the board: If you'd like to run for the board, or if you'd like to nominate someone, send an email to info@mediacoop.ca with a ~250 word bio and headshot of the person you would like to nominate, with the subject line "Board Representative Nomination." This bio will be posted on our website before the AGM and will help members make informed voting decisions. Due Feb 18. The following positions are open:

Toronto Media Co-op representative

Halifax Media Co-op rep (please contact us before making nominations to this position)

Vancouver Media Co-op rep

Montreal Media Co-op rep

Editor rep

Contributor rep

Reader rep

You can view received nominations at the end of this post, after the proposed agenda.

3) Voting: During the AGM, you'll be able to vote by secret electronic ballot on motions and representative elections. Voting process will be be explained during the meeting for those who attend (either electronically or in person) and the results will be publicized on our website and on social media.

4) Questions? Don't hesitate to email us at info@mediacoop.ca

Not-yet-approved minutes from last year's (2016) AGM are available by clicking here.

PROPOSED AGENDA

Agenda



February 25th, 2017 - 2138 McIntyre St, Regina, SK

Instructions to join // instructions pour joindre: English, Francais



1. Designate Facilitator

2. Designate Secretary

3. Land acknowledgment and Introductions

4. Approval of the Agenda

5. Approval of the 2016 AGM Minutes (available here)

6. Year in Review

6.1 - Board of Directors Statements

6.2 - Q&A

7. Rebooting the Media Co-op

7.1 - Overview of the situation (see recent post from Board of Directors)

7.2 - Discussion of proposed working groups (website, membership/chapter system, editorial process, revenue) and setting up the groups

8. Election of Representative to the Board of Directors

8.1 Appoint Chief Returning Officer

8.2 Presentations from Candidates and Q & A

8.3 Voting



9. Presentation of 2016-2017 Financial Review

9.1 Motion to approve 2016-17 draft financials pending CPA review

9.2 Discussion of current financial position

9.3 Motion to appoint accountant for tax filings

10. Election Results

10.1 Motion to approve Election Results

10.2 Motion to destroy Ballots



11. Other business



12. Adjournment

Board of Director Nominations Received

Editor Rep (1 position available)

Fernando Arce

My name is Fernando Arce, and I would like to submit my nomination for the Editor Rep position with the Media Co-op board of directors. I have been a freelance multimedia journalist for the last seven years, with published works in several outlets, from This Magazine and The Walrus to Maclean’s and the London Free Press. This experience has shown me many sides of the industry while allowing me to keep autonomy over the issues I feel passionate about, such as environmental justice, Indigenous rights and international relations. Now, given the state of journalism in this country – particularly radical, independent journalism – I feel it’s time I take on greater responsibilities towards ensuring there are platforms to distribute it in the first place.

As a journalist, my goal has always been to give people the space to tell their own stories, and to give audiences the opportunity to bear witness in order to better understand them. One example was the work I was able to do with Darlene Necan, an Ojibway woman who took on the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in 2015 in court and won. It was arguably my coverage of the matter – while freelancing with the Two Row Times – that got larger networks like the CBC interested in her story. All of this was instrumental in her victory against the government.

My work has always come from a passionate, grassroots perspective which has prioritized the voice of the marginalized. As the volunteer editor-in-chief of a student-run magazine from 2012-13, I had the opportunity to do just this when I helped grow the publication from a business-oriented magazine into a political platform that featured many new and seasoned talented writers discussing unique and thought-provoking issues.

My search for stories and, more specifically, for people struggling for social justice, has taken me as far as as Washington, D.C., Venezuela and, most recently, Ecuador. My commitment to the communities in which I have worked and to the people I have spoken with has afforded me the kind of trust needed to bring many of these personal and, often times, painful stories to light.

I am excited to have the opportunity to join a co-op like yours which not only provides a greater space for radical journalism, but which uses it as a vehicle of social change.

