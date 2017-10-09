newsrelease Posted by Posted by waawaaskesh on June 20, 2020

Whose Land Is It Anyway? Audiobook premiere June 21 @ NuxalkRadio.com

Decolonization Manual broadcast for National Indigenous Peoples Day

Whose Land is it Anyway? A Manual For Decolonization - Audiobook Premiere

Sunday, June 21, 2020 - 9:00am PDT and again 1:00pm & 7:00pm PDT

91.1 FM in Bella Coola + streaming online at: NuxalkRadio.com

Nuxalk Radio will broadcast premiere the audiobook: Whose Land Is It Anyway? A Manual for Decolonization on Sunday, June 21st on 91.1 FM in Bella Coola and worldwide online on NuxalkRadio.com at the following times:

- 9am PT / 12pm ET

- 1pm PT / 4pm ET

- 7pm PT / 10pm ET

Post-Secondary Educators’ Union Partners with Indigenous Academics, Authors, to Bring Message of Decolonization to More Audiences

This National Indigenous History Month, a BC post-secondary union has partnered with Indigenous radio station Nuxalk Radio to promote Indigenous voices.

As an overdue conversation about systemic racism is taking place in Canada, more Canadians are asking how they can help. For those wondering how to get started, there are now new ways to learn from Indigenous scholars from across the country with the release of an audio version of Whose Land Is It Anyway? A Manual for Decolonization.

“This handbook is essential reading for settlers in so-called Canada,” says Nuxalk Radio Station Manager Banchi Hanuse. “It is a powerful and beautiful affirmation of what the original caretakers of these lands have always known. Now in audiobook form, this collection of voices serves as a reminder that the more we understand Indigenous Nationhood and Indigenous Peoples’ inherent rights to the land, the healthier we and the earth can become in our shared existence.”

Whose Land Is It Anyway? A Manual for Decolonization provides a variety of Indigenous perspectives on the history of colonialism, current Indigenous activism and resistance, and outlines the path forward to reconciliation. Originally released as a free e-book, the audio version features renowned Indigenous writers Taiaiake Alfred, Glen Coulthard, Russell Diabo, Beverly Jacobs, Melina Laboucan-Massimo, Kanahus Manuel, Jeffrey McNeil-Seymour, Pamela Palmater, Shiri Pasternak, Nicole Schabus, Senator Murray Sinclair, and Sharon Venne. The late Arthur Manuel’s writings are read by his grandson, Mahekan Anderson.

“There is a long history of racism and violence against Indigenous people in this province or country,” said FPSE President Terri Van Steinburg. “But most Canadians continue to think of this as something that has happened in the past, despite the ongoing discrimination towards Indigenous people by the state, corporations, and members of the general public. You only need to think back to January of this year when Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter were arrested for trying to open a bank account to know that racism against Indigenous people exists and continues to this day. Words cannot demonstrate the commitment of Canadians to end systemic racism, only actions can. I hope that people will use the book or audio resource as a beginning for their anti-racism journey.”

You can hear authors read their contributions in Whose Land Is It Anyway? A Manual for Decolonization on Nuxalk Radio on Sunday June 21st. Beginning June 22, they will also be available through the FPSE website (fpse.ca/decolonization-manual) and through Apple Podcasts and Google Play.

Media Contact

Nicole Seguin, FPSE | nseguin@fpse.ca

Audiobook:

1. Preface – Bev Sellars (7:55)

2. It’s All about the Land - Taiaiake Alfred (8:22)

3. Crown Title: A Legal Lie - Sharon Venne (7:02)

4. From Dispossession to Dependency - Arthur Manuel (7:30)

5. The Indian Act: The Foundation of Colonialism in Canada - Russell Diabo (8:22)

6. The Grassroots Struggle: Defenders of the Land & Idle No More - Arthur Manuel (6:00)

7. Blockade: A Meeting Place of Law - Shiri Pasternak (6:13)

8. Lessons from Wesahkecahk - Melina Laboucan-Massimo (10:28)

9. Decolonization: The Frontline Struggle - Kanahus Manuel (9:08)

10. Decolonizing the Violence against Indigenous Women - Beverly Jacobs (11:08)

11. Two-Spirit Resistance - Jeffrey McNeil-Seymour (11:22)

12. Dechinta Bush University: Land-Based Education and Indigenous Resurgence - Glen Coulthard (8:59)

13. Going International to Decolonize - Nicole Schabus (9:16)

14. From the 2017 Convocation Speech - Senator Murray Sinclair (10:51)

15. Decolonization Is Taking Back Our Power - Pamela Palmater (13:38)

= 2 hours 26 mins

