Algonquin AAMP media project newsletter October 2018

Kwey Kwey / Greetings,

In this Algonquin Anishinaabeg Aki Media Project email newsletter:

MEDIA:

- NCC closing Victoria Island (Ottawa) to public access

- New video from this summer's walk to protect the sacred site

- Verna McGregor's Walrus talk on importance of sacred sites

- Lynn Gehl: The Tree of Peace Saves the Earth

- Colinda Clyne and Jay Odjick's workshop for teachers in Ottawa

OPPORTUNITIES & EVENTS:

- Oct 4: Sisters in Spirit vigils across Canada; FSIS Love Rage Solidarity vigil Ottawa

- Oct 4: Registration for Oct 11-12 Moose Hunting in La Verendrye park (Men 18+)

- Oct 5: Round Dance for Mental Health Awareness Week, KZ

- Oct 6-7: 'Anishinabe Nibin' at Gatineau Park visitor centre, Chelsea

- Oct 12: Community Gathering fundraiser for Odeniwin language camp

- Oct 12: Info Session for Family Canoe Building Program with Pinock

- Oct 14: Registration for Oct 19-21 Cultural Camp (Women 16+)

- Oct 15: Applications for rabble.ca's Jack Layton Journalism for Change Fellowship

- Oct 25: Community Meeting - Let's Build an Indigeous School in Ottawa

- Oct 27: Reconciliation: Re-Membering Creator's First Sacred Pipe (Akikpautik/Akikodjiwan)

- ongoing until Nov 9: Apply for Digital Rights Community Grant Program

- call for CarletonU Indigenous students to participate in mental health research

MEDIA -- details & links:

NCC closing Victoria Island to the public for up to 7 years

* NCC statement:

http://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/posts/ncc-progressively-closing-victoria-island-for-site-remediation

* Media from CBC, Global, Ottawa Citizen:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/victoria-island-contamination-environment-1.4847215

https://globalnews.ca/news/4509559/ncc-closing-victoria-island-for-7-years-to-clean-up-contaminated-soil/

https://ottawacitizen.com/news/local-news/ncc-to-gradually-close-victoria-island-for-soil-remediation-project

New video from June 22 walk to protect the sacred site

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-rVWbpdOF8

Verna McGregor's Walrus talk on importance of sacred sites

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v6RVXloLaas

The Tree of Peace Saves the Earth, by Lynn Gehl

Alice Olsen Williams' quilted artwork; Akikodiwan and Akikpautik

https://journeymagazineptbo.com/2018/09/20/the-tree-of-peace-saves-the-earth/

Colinda Clyne and Jay Odjick's workshop for gr3-8 teachers

* Photos/tweets from the event:

https://twitter.com/clclyne/status/1046030147940278273

https://twitter.com/clclyne/status/1046060195586215936

https://twitter.com/clclyne/status/1046067606258626564

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=698677380499309&id=100010711604737

* The event was hosted by Scholastic Canada, part of their Take Action For Reconciliation that Colinda is a part of:

https://education.scholastic.ca/productlist/TAKE-ACTION-FOR-RECONCILIATION

** Also: Slides from another presentation by Colinda, where she collated Indigenous students' hopes and wishes:

https://twitter.com/clclyne/status/1045649285549715457

================

OPPORTUNITIES & EVENTS -- details & links:

Call for current/former Indigenous students of Carleton University, to participate in a study on mental health.

* Read full description from researcher Julianne Dumont (KZ) at bottom of this email

Oct 4: Sisters In Spirit vigils across the country

Local from NWAC's listings = Montreal, North Bay, Ottawa, Perth, Val D'Or

https://www.nwac.ca/home/policy-areas/violence-prevention-and-safety/sisters-in-spirit/october-4th-vigils/

Oct 4: Love, Rage & Solidarity: Memorial for MMIWG2S by FSIS @ PARLIAMENT HILL

Community Feast 4-5pm at Victoria Island

Vigil and Ceremony, Rounddance 6pm at Parliament Hill

* Please attend to share in the expression of our love and solidarity with families of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit peoples (MMIWG2S). It is also an opportunity to grieve collectively and to feel and channel our rage and pain at this ongoing epidemic of violence.

https://www.facebook.com/events/443144712760944/

(Register by Oct 4)

Oct 11-12: Moose Hunting in La Verendrye park (Men 18+) cultural activity

- Transportation, camping gear, and meals will be provided. Registration: Maniwaki NFC 819-892-0892. Poster:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/dgieqqiglud6iu3/Moose%20Hunting%20-%20Oct11-12.jpg

Oct 5: Round Dance for Mental Health Awareness Week

Kitigan Zibi School Gym. Pipe Ceremony & Feast 5pm, Round Dance 6:30pm

Contact: Shady Hafez 819-892-0892

https://www.dropbox.com/s/pw6mhroo1jz3nao/rounddance-KZ-Oct5.jpg

Oct 6-7: Ansihinabe Nibin ('Algonquin Summer') NCC Fall Rhapsody

Gatineau Park Visitor Centre, 33 Scott Rd, Chelsea

* Learn more about the traditional Algonquin way of life, as well as a chance to see artisans at work. Featuring: Demonstrations: How to build a birchbark canoe, how to make snowshoes, how to tan hides; Presentations by Daniel (Pinock) Smith on building a traditional birchbark canoe. Organized by NCC with Kitigan Zibi and Pikwakanagan FNs.

819-827-2020 or 1-866-456-3016 (toll-free). Free parking and free activities.

http://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/events/anishinabe-nibin-algonquin-summer-2018/2018/10/06

Oct 12: Community Gathering: Odinewin Camps Fundraiser

6-9pm at Mac Hall in the Bronson Centre, 211 Bronson Ave, Ottawa

All welcome! Pay what you can. Fundraiser Evening in support of Indigenous Resurgence at Odinewin Camps (Algonquin Language and Cultural Camp)

* Earrings workshop by Betsy Kawapit * Artistic performances * Silent auctions * Teachings from Algonquin Odinewin Camps *

Oct 12: Information Session - Canoe Making for Families With Pinock

* Families will learn and create two small Birch Bark Canoes once a month with Pinock from Kitigan Zibi... Lunch and transportation provided.

To register: Deena Fontaine 613-748-0657 x 210 or dfontaine@wabano.com

https://www.dropbox.com/s/wm69ycz079bt2rs/Oct12-canoe-pinock-wabano.jpg

Oct 15: Applications due for rabble.ca's Jack Layton Journalism for Change Fellowship

"The Fellowship is intended to support emerging writers and journalists. We are seeking fellows who are passionate, engaged, and interested in developing their unique voices in social change reporting. The fellowship pays a stipend of $3,000 for the three-month period."

http://rabble.ca/blogs/bloggers/rabblecas-staff-blog/2018/08/announcing-second-annual-jack-layton-journalism-change

Oct 19-21: Women's (16+) Cultural Camp

- With Cezin, Deb, Suzanne, and Graceful. Transportation, camping gear, and meals provided. Registration: Maniwaki NFC 819-892-0892 by Oct 14. Poster:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/ubbk1bdkfdthews/Birch%20Bark%20%26%20Cultural%20Camp.jpg

Oct 25 - Let's Build an Indigenous School in Ottawa

Community Meeting - Thursday Oct 25, start at 5:30pm

at Willis College, 1200 St. Laurent Blvd Unit 20 / Entrance 5

https://www.facebook.com/events/234390370754551/

Contact Lindsey McGregor/Paula Napoose: atikamegconsulting@gmail.com

POSTERS

https://www.dropbox.com/s/7l059dzmj750m33/Oct25%20school%20mtg%20Parent.png

https://www.dropbox.com/s/2j96am429z35z8b/Oct25%20school%20mtg%20Teacher.png

Oct 27: Reconciliation: Re-Membering Creator's First Sacred Pipe

- Honouring Akikpautik and Akikodjiwan: A Panel Discussion with Albert Dumont, Lynn Gehl, Randy Boswell, and Lindsay Lambert. 2-5pm, at 345 Richmond Rd, Ottawa

https://www.facebook.com/events/2098947666814368/

* $22 per ticket. 35 of the 100 tickets are already sold. Purchase at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reconciliation-re-membering-creators-first-sacred-pipe-tickets-49213541026

* Contact: akikpautik@gmail.com

Apply to the Digital Rights Community Grant Program

Rolling deadline to apply (sooner the better) until November 9th

*Have something to say about the way we use technology? We want to hear from you.

The Digital Justice Lab, Tech Reset Canada, and The Centre for Digital Rights are offering individuals and community organizations a one-time community microgrant of $1000-3000 for public education on digital rights. This grant funds local projects ranging from the arts to workshops. These initiatives include (but are not limited to) holding an art show, training-based courses, community meetings, booking spaces, or giving yourself a small honouraria for a personal project. Think of anything that’s to your heart’s desire as long as it pertains to a digital space.

We will prioritize the representation and participation of Indigenous people, Black people, people of colour, LGBTQ2 people, people with disabilities, women, young people and seniors.

https://digitaljusticelab.ca/grants

** RESEARCH STUDY ON MENTAL HEALTH OF INDIGENOUS POST-SECONDARY STUDENTS **

Kwey Indigenous Carleton Students!

Ozawa Nibi Mikinakikwe nidijinikaz. Kitigan Zibi nidonjiba. My English name is Julianne Dumont and my spirit name is Ozawa Nibi Mikinakikwe. I grew up in Kitigan Zibi and was raised by two proud Anishinabeg parents. I am currently a fourth-year student in my Bachelor (Honours) of Arts in Psychology degree with a concentration in Developmental Psychology and a minor in Indigenous Studies. During this final year of my degree, I must complete an honours thesis and I chose a topic close to my heart... and I’d like to invite you to be part of my research.

I hope to develop a better understanding of the factors related to the mental health of Indigenous students as they participate in a post-secondary experience.

If you are interested in participating, you can complete our 1-minute eligibility survey at:

http://carleton.ca/readylab/cts

Students of all ages and years of study who self-identify as Indigenous are eligible to participate in this study!

If you choose to participate, you will receive a $10 amazon.ca gift code.

Migwetch for considering this research opportunity,

Julianne Dumont

juliannedumont--@--cmail.carleton.ca

