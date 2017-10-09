Bell, #LetsTalk About Profits

by David Gray-Donald

Mental health is rightly getting the attention it deserves, and Bell's "Let's Talk" campaign about mental health has been front and centre in recent years, taking over ad space and social media across Canada in late January each year.

But how much support is Bell really giving?

In 2016, the most recent year with a complete annual report, Bell's annual profits were a bit over $3 billion. That's not general revenue, which was $21.7 billion, no: the $3 billion is just pure profit, the icing on the cake. That year, Bell boasted having donated $6.3 million to mental health programs as a result of "Let's Talk".

That's 0.2% of profits. One five-hundreth.

If Bell was a person making $30,000 a year, it would be like they gave $60 to mental health programs. Nice, but hardly heroic.

But could it be different? Can we expect more? Expect better?

Take SaskTel, Saskatchewan's telecom crown corporation, 100% owned by the province. With around 0.6 million wireless customers (compared to Bell's 8.5 million), SaskTel had 2016-17 profits of $135 million. All of that money is available to be used for public programs like healthcare, mental health, schools, etc. None of it goes to private investors. In terms of putting profits to public services, SaskTel beats Bell by a landslide.

Of Bell's after-tax profits, close to 100% goes to investors, and yet, because the expectations of corporate philanthropy that have become normalized in our capitlaist society are so low, praise is heaped on them for the crumbs they give out to important programs. The dust of crumbs, really, and, of course, mostly tax-deductible.

This is not to say #Let'sTalk is a bad campaign per se, though there are many of valid critiques of it, including how Bell has not been a supportive workspace for people struggling with mental health issues, how Bell's shaping of what mental health is prioritizes some disorders over others, and how it prioritizes white middle- and upper-class experiences and stories in favour of an intersectional analysis. The people doing the actual work on the campaign have, to their credit and despite the campaign's shortcomings, successfully opened some conversations, broken stigma, and brought attention to available supports.

But just imagine what $3 billion annually could do.