Canada's use of UNDRIP as cover for implementing White Paper 2.0 National Termination Plan

by Russ Diabo

This is a Briefing Note on Canada’s use of UNDRIP as Cover for Implementing White Paper 2.0 National Terminations Plan, including the Draft Legislative Proposal for a federal UNDRIP law to be introduced into Parliament by December 2020.

This background document describes the Trudeau government’s past four years manipulating the interpretation of UNDRIP to justify massive changes to federal policy, law and structure, particularly the processes of converting Indian Act Reserve Lands into Private Property.

