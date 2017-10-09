Putting Our House in Order - A Truth before Reconciliation Publication

by Russ Diabo

We are a voluntary Public Education and Advocacy Network and Campaign called Truth Before Reconciliation. Our Network involves citizens of Indigenous Nations who are concerned about the future of Indigenous Nations and Societies.

This booklet was prepared to help provide information and advice on how to bring the People’s voices back into community decision-making and away from the Indian Act Band Council system on our own terms not the federal government’s.

Click the link below to see the booklet.