Several More Photos of TMX Workers in Burnaby Violating COVID Safety Measures

More photos of Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion (TMX) workers from March 3, 2021 have surfaced, signaling a potentially prevalent issue of COVID-19 safety protocol violations by TMX workers. Photos of workers without masks, and standing closer than the recommended six feet of distance of each other were taken at the North Road area in Burnaby where TMX is currently logging. Trans Mountain is attempting to twin the 1150 km long Trans Mountain bitchumen pipeline from Edmonton Alberta to Burnaby BC. This project has been met with lengthy obstacles and delays. The latest delay involved work safety issues and the project halted construction for two months.

October 27, 2020: TMX worker killed in Edmonton Alberta

December 15, 2020: TMX worker seriously injured in Burnaby BC

December 28, 2020: 91 TMX workers test positive for COVID and TMX shuts down to review and strengthen safety protocols.

February 8, 2021: TMX project resumes.

Media Coop was able to get comments about this issue from Trans Mountain in an email.

“With respect to the photograph of workers without masks, Trans Mountain will be following up on this specific photo to ensure all COVID-19 protocols are being followed and will take corrective action if necessary.

In response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, Trans Mountain and our construction contractors for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project have been working diligently together to ensure adherence to all advice and direction from government and health officials both provincially and federally”.

-Trans Mountain Media Relations