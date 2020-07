Posted by David Gray-Donald on July 20, 2020

by Kukpi7 (Chief) Judy Wilson

STATEMENT OF SKAT’SIN te SECWÉPEMC NESKONLITH

ON

REJECTION OF SECWÉPEMEC - BC GOVERNMENT TO GOVERNMENT (QWELMINTE) LETTER OF COMMITMENT (LOC)

AND

OPPOSITION TO CANADA’S OWNERSHIP OF THE TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT

July 20, 2020

See the attached file below for the Summary and Full Statement on behalf of the Neskonlith Indian Band.

Also for reference, linked here is the Secwepemc-BC Government-to-Government Letter of Commitment (aka Reconciliation Agreement).