video Posted by Posted by Billie on January 25, 2017

copyedited fact checked [?] Reviewed by Media Co-op editors.

Anti Kinder Morgan TMX Panel on Nlaka'Pamux Territory,

by Billie Pierre

The Traditional Nlaka'Pamux Gathering in "Merritt BC", on unceded Nlaka'Pamux Territory took place on January 22, 2017. This is the guest panel featuring Jody Leon from Secwepemc Nation and Christine Jack from St'at'imc Nation speaking about the impacts of Kinder Morgan's proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project on their respective territories.



Socialize:



Join the Media Co-op today. Want more grassroots coverage?

49 words