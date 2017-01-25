The Media Co-op

Anti Kinder Morgan TMX Panel on Nlaka'Pamux Territory,

by Billie Pierre

See video

The Traditional Nlaka'Pamux Gathering in "Merritt BC", on unceded Nlaka'Pamux Territory took place on January 22, 2017. This is the guest panel featuring Jody Leon from Secwepemc Nation and Christine Jack from St'at'imc Nation speaking about the impacts of Kinder Morgan's proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project on their respective territories.
 

Topics: Indigenous
Tags: Christine JackJody LeonSt'at'imcSecwepemckinder morganNlaka'Pamux

