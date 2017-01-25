Anti Kinder Morgan TMX Panel on Nlaka'Pamux Territory,

The Traditional Nlaka'Pamux Gathering in "Merritt BC", on unceded Nlaka'Pamux Territory took place on January 22, 2017. This is the guest panel featuring Jody Leon from Secwepemc Nation and Christine Jack from St'at'imc Nation speaking about the impacts of Kinder Morgan's proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project on their respective territories.
The Media Co-op's flagship publication features in-depth reporting, original art, and the best grassroots news from across Canada and beyond. Sign up now!