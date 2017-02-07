Fleeing to Canada? You could end up in a maximum Security Prison

by Untold Media CollectiveNadia Kanji

Since 2006, Canada has imprisoned over 87,000 migrants, including hundreds of children, often in maximum security prisons, since. Many have spent over a decade locked up.

Why is this happening and what can be done? This overview of migrant detention looks at Canada’s ongoing policies of migrant detention and the movements that seek to put an end to them.

Newscaster & Research: Nadia Kanji

Sound Design & Mix: Kyle Stanfield

Camera: Kristen Brown

Editor: Cho-Rock Park

Director & Writer: Dru Oja Jay

Producer: Amy Miller