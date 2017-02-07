The Media Co-op

Fleeing to Canada? You could end up in a maximum Security Prison

by Untold Media CollectiveNadia Kanji

Since 2006, Canada has imprisoned over 87,000 migrants, including hundreds of children, often in maximum security prisons, since. Many have spent over a decade locked up.

Why is this happening and what can be done? This overview of migrant detention looks at Canada’s ongoing policies of migrant detention and the movements that seek to put an end to them.

Newscaster & Research: Nadia Kanji
Sound Design & Mix: Kyle Stanfield
Camera: Kristen Brown
Editor: Cho-Rock Park
Director & Writer: Dru Oja Jay
Producer: Amy Miller

 

Topics: Migration
Tags: end immigration detentionEnd Immigration Detention Network

About the poster

dru (Dru Oja Jay)
Montreal
Member since January 2008

About:

Writer, organizer, Media Co-op co-founder. Co-author of Paved with Good Intentions and Offsetting Resistance.

