Fleeing to Canada? You could end up in a maximum Security Prison

Since 2006, Canada has imprisoned over 87,000 migrants, including hundreds of children, often in maximum security prisons, since. Many have spent over a decade locked up.
Why is this happening and what can be done? This overview of migrant detention looks at Canada’s ongoing policies of migrant detention and the movements that seek to put an end to them.
Newscaster & Research: Nadia Kanji
Sound Design & Mix: Kyle Stanfield
Camera: Kristen Brown
Editor: Cho-Rock Park
Director & Writer: Dru Oja Jay
Producer: Amy Miller
The Media Co-op's flagship publication features in-depth reporting, original art, and the best grassroots news from across Canada and beyond. Sign up now!