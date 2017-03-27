Online radio July 1st Unsettling Canada150 special programming from Nuxalk Radio for Indigenous Day of Action

NUXALK TERRITORY, June 29, 2017 — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

On July 1st 2017, an Indigenous Day of Action, Nuxalk Radio is striving to educate listeners regarding Canada's constitutional framework which was first established 150 years ago in the British North America Act (1867) which illegally confiscated Indigenous lands, territories, and resources, spawned the post-confederation Indian Act and attempted to write Indigenous jurisdiction— and Indigenous Peoples— out of existence.

WHAT: Full-day special broadcast of decolonial programming from unceded Nuxalk Territory

WHEN: Saturday July 1st, 5am-midnight Pacific time (8am-3am Eastern)

WHERE: Streaming online at www.NuxalkRadio.com or 91.1FM in Bella Coola, “B.C.”

WHO: Nuxalk Radio operates under Nuxalk Stataltmc (hereditary leadership), administered by the Alkw Media Society with a board of directors from the Nuxalk and Bella Coola community

WHY: Indigenous Day of Action across Canada for Canada's 150th anniversary on Canada Day