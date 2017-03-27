The Media Co-op

Online radio July 1st Unsettling Canada150 special programming from Nuxalk Radio for Indigenous Day of Action

by Nuxalk Radio

See video
 
NUXALK TERRITORY, June 29, 2017 — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

On July 1st 2017, an Indigenous Day of Action, Nuxalk Radio is striving to educate listeners regarding Canada's constitutional framework which was first established 150 years ago in the British North America Act (1867) which illegally confiscated Indigenous lands, territories, and resources, spawned the post-confederation Indian Act and attempted to write Indigenous jurisdiction— and Indigenous Peoples— out of existence.

WHAT: Full-day special broadcast of decolonial programming from unceded Nuxalk Territory

WHEN: Saturday July 1st, 5am-midnight Pacific time (8am-3am Eastern)

WHERE: Streaming online at www.NuxalkRadio.com or 91.1FM in Bella Coola, “B.C.”

WHO: Nuxalk Radio operates under Nuxalk Stataltmc (hereditary leadership), administered by the Alkw Media Society with a board of directors from the Nuxalk and Bella Coola community

WHY: Indigenous Day of Action across Canada for Canada's 150th anniversary on Canada Day

 Nuxalk Radio is a non-commercial community radio station broadcasting on 91.1 FM from the Nuxalk village of Q'umk'uts' (Bella Coola) and online at NuxalkRadio.com. Launched si7mt (summer solstice) June 21, 2014 with the tagline/slogan: Lhulhamktulhs ala ts'ktaliwalh alh ti s-kulhulmcilh t'ayc n wa sulutilh ats (Broadcasting the laws of the lands and waters).

Nuxalk Radio is celebrating our right to self-determination in the spirit of the late Secwepemc / Ktunaxa leader Arthur Manuel with a special day of programming.

HIGHLIGHTS
Nuxalk Radio will be airing:
  • a reading of Arthur Manuel's book: Unsettling Canada: A National Wake-Up Call
  • the Brain Power Our show comprised of talks about reindigenizing our world by warriors, authors and activists such as Russell Diabo, Arthur Manuel, Sharon Venne, Sakej Ward, Taiaiake Alfred, Pam Palmater and more.
  • "The Blanket Exercise" live from Tla’amin territory. An interactive and impactful learning experience that teaches the Indigenous rights history where participants stand on blankets that represent the land where they walk through pre-contact, treaty-making, colonization and resistance.
  • Nuxalk Staltmc (Hereditary Leader) songs. Each Nuxalk Staltmc represents and holds duty over a particular area of Nuxalk territory. Each Staltmc holds a song, which tells a story about the leadership s/he carries; and more.
For more information, please visit: www.NuxalkRadio.com
& on social media: www.twitter.com/NuxalkRadio & www.facebook.com/NuxalkRadio
More on the July 1st Unsettling Canada 150 day of action: www.unsettling150.ca/
###

 

Topics: MediaIndigenousIdeasGovernanceEducationArts
Tags: Unsettling 150Unsettle 150Resist 150radioonlineNuxalk RadioLivestreamJuly 1Indigenous Day of Actionidle no moreCanada150Canada DaybroadcastBella CoolaArthur Manuel

