Online radio July 1st Unsettling Canada150 special programming from Nuxalk Radio for Indigenous Day of Action

On July 1st 2017, an Indigenous Day of Action, Nuxalk Radio is striving to educate listeners regarding Canada's constitutional framework which was first established 150 years ago in the British North America Act (1867) which illegally confiscated Indigenous lands, territories, and resources, spawned the post-confederation Indian Act and attempted to write Indigenous jurisdiction— and Indigenous Peoples— out of existence.
WHAT: Full-day special broadcast of decolonial programming from unceded Nuxalk Territory
WHEN: Saturday July 1st, 5am-midnight Pacific time (8am-3am Eastern)
WHERE: Streaming online at www.NuxalkRadio.com or 91.1FM in Bella Coola, “B.C.”
WHO: Nuxalk Radio operates under Nuxalk Stataltmc (hereditary leadership), administered by the Alkw Media Society with a board of directors from the Nuxalk and Bella Coola community
WHY: Indigenous Day of Action across Canada for Canada's 150th anniversary on Canada Day
Nuxalk Radio is a non-commercial community radio station broadcasting on 91.1 FM from the Nuxalk village of Q'umk'uts' (Bella Coola) and online at NuxalkRadio.com. Launched si7mt (summer solstice) June 21, 2014 with the tagline/slogan: Lhulhamktulhs ala ts'ktaliwalh alh ti s-kulhulmcilh t'ayc n wa sulutilh ats (Broadcasting the laws of the lands and waters).
Nuxalk Radio is celebrating our right to self-determination in the spirit of the late Secwepemc / Ktunaxa leader Arthur Manuel with a special day of programming.
The Media Co-op's flagship publication features in-depth reporting, original art, and the best grassroots news from across Canada and beyond. Sign up now!