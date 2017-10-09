2020 told through our most popular articles of the year

by Media Co-op Board of Directors

The year started with the Wet'suwet'en evicting the Coastal Gaslink pipeline company from their Yinta (territory). Photo: Michael Toledano

As 2020 comes to a close, we are sharing some of our most popular articles published this year, in chronological order.

The pandemic certainly played an enormous role this year, but there were also major developments, like the pre-pandemic wave of Indigenous-led uprisings which shut down transportation infrastructure all over Canada last winter. Some of these, though certainly not all, are reflected in this list.

And the pandemic itself amplified existing inequalities. We published important articles about the unfair impacts of the pandemic, though many of them didn't make it on to this list, such as looking at the policing of marginalized communities in the pandemic, unsafe conditions for migrant workers, and the prioritization of landlords' profits over tenants' rights to housing.

This past year was busier for the Media Co-op than 2019, with significantly more articles published, and work on a new website coming along (slowly). Stay tuned for more of the Media Co-op's quality reporting from the grassroots in 2021!

Our Most Popular Articles of 2020, Chronologically

Wet'suwet'en traditional government evicts pipeline company CGL from their unceded territory

Five days after a BC judge granted Coastal GasLink an injunction to continue pipeline construction, the Wet'suwet'en deliver an eviction notice

by David Gray-Donald

January 4, 2020

Freda Huson gives an eviction notice to a CGL employee, near CGL work camp 9A in Wet'suwet'en territory. Photo: Michael Toledano

-

On Canadian diplomatic complicity with the assassination of Qasem Soleimani

An extrajudicial killing by the Trump administration that violates international law raises no serious public concern in Ottawa

by Stefan Christoff

January 4, 2020

-

Unmasking Trudeau’s Redface: The Liberal Government’s White Paper 2.0 Leads Us On a Path of Termination

by Russ Diabo

January 7, 2020

-

Video of Highway 16 Blockade After Gitxsan Chief Spookw Arrested

On Feb 24, Gitxsan Hereditary Chiefs Spookw, Gwininitxw, and Dawamuux were arrested at a Wet'suwet'en and Mohawk solidarity blockade on the CN rail tracks that run through unceded Spookw territory in the town of New Hazelton, British Columbia.

by Micheal Toledano and Melissa Cox

February 29, 2020

Click to watch video on YouTube.

-

The Failed Invasion of Venezuela, and the American and Canadian Connections

"There are no barriers that [Juan Guaidó] cannot climb." -- Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne in January

by Fernando Arce

May 8, 2020

American citizen Luke Alexander Denman confesses his involvement in the failed attempt to invade Venzuelan and overthrow the Maduro government. Photo: VTV

-

The Cost of Canada’s Militarist Culture: Perspectives From a Former Cadet

Is war rhetoric desensitizing Canadians to its effects?

by Kelly Jarman

May 10, 2020

Mass demonstration against South Korean President Park Geun-hye in 2016. Photo: Kelly Jarman

-

For Safer, Better-Resourced Communities, Defund the Police

Governments across Canada pour billions into policing. There are better uses for that money

by Anne Victoria

June 1, 2020

Photo: wburris (Flickr)

-

Violence, abuse of power by Calgary Police exposed in new documentary

by Fernando Arce

July 10, 2020

Godfred Addai-Nyamekye, a Ghanian immigrant, was brutalized in 2013 by the same Calgary Police Service constable who had attended his 911 call for help. Addai-Nyamekye is one of several individuals whose story is told in the CBC documentary Above the Law, which aired in July 2020. Photo: Lost Time Media

-

Putting Our House in Order - A Truth before Reconciliation Publication

Booklet prepared to help provide information and advice on how to bring the People’s voices back into community decision-making and away from the Indian Act Band Council system on our own terms not the federal government’s.

by Russ Diabo

September 11, 2020

-

Resistance to TMX Pipeline Continues

Secwepmec land defenders put bodies on the line and get arrested to stop supposedly "essential" pipeline construction

by Mildred German

October 17, 2020

Photo: We, the Secwepemc: Virtual Unity Camp to stop Transmountain Pipeline (Facebook)

-

Canadian Labour Congress’ Yussuff acted alone in controversial endorsement of Morneau for OECD role

After widespread backlash in the labour movement, the CLC executive later rescinded the endorsement

by David Gray-Donald

November 14, 2020

CLC President Hassan Yussuff speaking at an OECD meeting in 2018. Photo: "OECD Forum 2018 - Session: Reskilling: How Difficult Is It?" by Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Develop is licensed with CC BY-NC 2.0. To view a copy of this license, visit https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/

-

Reclaiming the land at 1492 Land Back Lane

Haudenosaunee journalist Karl Dockstader looks back and looks ahead at the struggle at Six Nations

by Karl Dockstader

November 20, 2020

Photo: Karl Dockstader

-

Gitxsan single mother evicted on reserve by unmasked RCMP

Glen Vowell band office lost the mortgage files, calls in RCMP to enforce eviction at start of winter during pandemic

by Billie Pierre

November 25, 2020

Unmasked RCMP look on as movers take Robynn Muldoe's belongings out of her home against her will, in Glen Vowell (Gitxsan), on November 20th, 2020. Photo: screencap from Lorinda Campbell's Facebook video

-

UNDRIP BILL C-15 DEEPLY FLAWED AND MUST BE REJECTED SAY INDIGENOUS NETWORKS AND LAND DEFENDER

by Russ Diabo

December 11, 2020

-