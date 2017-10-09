2020 told through our most popular articles of the year

As 2020 comes to a close, we are sharing some of our most popular articles published this year, in chronological order.
The pandemic certainly played an enormous role this year, but there were also major developments, like the pre-pandemic wave of Indigenous-led uprisings which shut down transportation infrastructure all over Canada last winter. Some of these, though certainly not all, are reflected in this list.
And the pandemic itself amplified existing inequalities. We published important articles about the unfair impacts of the pandemic, though many of them didn't make it on to this list, such as looking at the policing of marginalized communities in the pandemic, unsafe conditions for migrant workers, and the prioritization of landlords' profits over tenants' rights to housing.
This past year was busier for the Media Co-op than 2019, with significantly more articles published, and work on a new website coming along (slowly). Stay tuned for more of the Media Co-op's quality reporting from the grassroots in 2021!
Our Most Popular Articles of 2020, Chronologically
Wet'suwet'en traditional government evicts pipeline company CGL from their unceded territory
Five days after a BC judge granted Coastal GasLink an injunction to continue pipeline construction, the Wet'suwet'en deliver an eviction notice
by David Gray-Donald
January 4, 2020
Freda Huson gives an eviction notice to a CGL employee, near CGL work camp 9A in Wet'suwet'en territory. Photo: Michael Toledano
On Canadian diplomatic complicity with the assassination of Qasem Soleimani
An extrajudicial killing by the Trump administration that violates international law raises no serious public concern in Ottawa
by Stefan Christoff
January 4, 2020
Unmasking Trudeau’s Redface: The Liberal Government’s White Paper 2.0 Leads Us On a Path of Termination
by Russ Diabo
January 7, 2020
Video of Highway 16 Blockade After Gitxsan Chief Spookw Arrested
On Feb 24, Gitxsan Hereditary Chiefs Spookw, Gwininitxw, and Dawamuux were arrested at a Wet'suwet'en and Mohawk solidarity blockade on the CN rail tracks that run through unceded Spookw territory in the town of New Hazelton, British Columbia.
by Micheal Toledano and Melissa Cox
February 29, 2020
Click to watch video on YouTube.
The Failed Invasion of Venezuela, and the American and Canadian Connections
"There are no barriers that [Juan Guaidó] cannot climb." -- Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne in January
by Fernando Arce
May 8, 2020
American citizen Luke Alexander Denman confesses his involvement in the failed attempt to invade Venzuelan and overthrow the Maduro government. Photo: VTV
The Cost of Canada’s Militarist Culture: Perspectives From a Former Cadet
Is war rhetoric desensitizing Canadians to its effects?
by Kelly Jarman
May 10, 2020
Mass demonstration against South Korean President Park Geun-hye in 2016. Photo: Kelly Jarman
For Safer, Better-Resourced Communities, Defund the Police
Governments across Canada pour billions into policing. There are better uses for that money
by Anne Victoria
June 1, 2020
Photo: wburris (Flickr)
Violence, abuse of power by Calgary Police exposed in new documentary
by Fernando Arce
July 10, 2020
Godfred Addai-Nyamekye, a Ghanian immigrant, was brutalized in 2013 by the same Calgary Police Service constable who had attended his 911 call for help. Addai-Nyamekye is one of several individuals whose story is told in the CBC documentary Above the Law, which aired in July 2020. Photo: Lost Time Media
Putting Our House in Order - A Truth before Reconciliation Publication
Booklet prepared to help provide information and advice on how to bring the People’s voices back into community decision-making and away from the Indian Act Band Council system on our own terms not the federal government’s.
by Russ Diabo
September 11, 2020
Resistance to TMX Pipeline Continues
Secwepmec land defenders put bodies on the line and get arrested to stop supposedly "essential" pipeline construction
by Mildred German
October 17, 2020
Photo: We, the Secwepemc: Virtual Unity Camp to stop Transmountain Pipeline (Facebook)
Canadian Labour Congress’ Yussuff acted alone in controversial endorsement of Morneau for OECD role
After widespread backlash in the labour movement, the CLC executive later rescinded the endorsement
by David Gray-Donald
November 14, 2020
CLC President Hassan Yussuff speaking at an OECD meeting in 2018. Photo: "OECD Forum 2018 - Session: Reskilling: How Difficult Is It?" by Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Develop is licensed with CC BY-NC 2.0. To view a copy of this license, visit https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/
Reclaiming the land at 1492 Land Back Lane
Haudenosaunee journalist Karl Dockstader looks back and looks ahead at the struggle at Six Nations
by Karl Dockstader
November 20, 2020
Photo: Karl Dockstader
Gitxsan single mother evicted on reserve by unmasked RCMP
Glen Vowell band office lost the mortgage files, calls in RCMP to enforce eviction at start of winter during pandemic
by Billie Pierre
November 25, 2020
Unmasked RCMP look on as movers take Robynn Muldoe's belongings out of her home against her will, in Glen Vowell (Gitxsan), on November 20th, 2020. Photo: screencap from Lorinda Campbell's Facebook video
UNDRIP BILL C-15 DEEPLY FLAWED AND MUST BE REJECTED SAY INDIGENOUS NETWORKS AND LAND DEFENDER
by Russ Diabo
December 11, 2020
